Infinity Pharmaceuticals : Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

About Infinity and IPI-549

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing IPI-549, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-1 is an ongoing Phase 1/1b study evaluating IPI-549 as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in approximately 225 patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy. MARIO-275 is an ongoing global, randomized, combination study of IPI-549 combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer patients. MARIO-3 is an ongoing IPI-549 combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients, which is evaluating IPI-549 in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. MARIO-1, MARIO-275 and MARIO-3 are expected to evaluate IPI-549 in a total of ~500 patients in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O naïve and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

