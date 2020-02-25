Log in
INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(INFI)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals : Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

02/25/2020 | 07:36am EST

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and provide an update on the company.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 316-5293 (domestic) and (631) 291-4526 (international) five minutes prior to start time. The conference ID number is 6177179. An archived version of the webcast will be available on Infinity's website for 30 days.

About Infinity and IPI-549
Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing IPI-549, a first-in-class, oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma, in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-1 is an ongoing Phase 1/1b study evaluating IPI-549 as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in approximately 225 patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy. MARIO-275 is an ongoing global, randomized, combination study of IPI-549 combined with Opdivo in I/O naïve urothelial cancer patients. MARIO-3 is an ongoing IPI-549 combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients, which is evaluating IPI-549 in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. MARIO-1, MARIO-275 and MARIO-3 are expected to evaluate IPI-549 in a total of ~500 patients in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O naïve and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.


© Business Wire 2020
