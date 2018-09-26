Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.    INFI

INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (INFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Infinity Pharmaceuticals : To Present At Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:33am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) will be presenting at Cantor Fitzgerald's Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 5:10 p.m. ET at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, NY. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com, and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Infinity
Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel cancer treatments. Infinity is advancing IPI-549, a potentially transformative immuno-oncology approach that aims to reprogram tumor-associated macrophages by selectively inhibiting PI3K-gamma. A Phase 1/1b study in approximately 200 patients with advanced solid tumors is ongoing. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Contact:
Stephanie Ascher, Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200 or Stephanie@sternir.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinity-to-present-at-cantor-fitzgerald-global-healthcare-conference-300719031.html

SOURCE Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS I
08:33aINFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : To Present At Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Con..
PR
04:49aVerastem grants CSPC rights to Copiktra in China
AQ
08/28INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : To Present At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences In ..
PR
08/10INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Samuel Agresta, M.D., M.P.H. as Chief Medica..
AQ
08/10INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides Company Update and Second Quarter 2018 Finan..
AQ
08/07INFINITY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
08/07INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides Company Update and Second Quarter 2018 Finan..
PU
08/07INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Host Earnings ..
AC
08/07INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS : Appoints Samuel Agresta, M.D., M.P.H. as Chief Medica..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/09WEEK 37 BREAKOUT FORECAST : Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge 
09/06HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (09/06/2018) 
08/14VERASTEM : An Undervalued Rare Oncology Gem With Big Upcoming Catalysts 
08/13After Hours Gainers / Losers (08/13/2018) 
08/07Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) CEO Adelene Perkins on Fiscal Q2 2018 R.. 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.