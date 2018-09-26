Infinity Pharmaceuticals : To Present At Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) will be presenting at Cantor Fitzgerald's Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at 5:10 p.m. ET at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York, NY. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com , and will be available for 30 days following the event.

Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel cancer treatments. Infinity is advancing IPI-549, a potentially transformative immuno-oncology approach that aims to reprogram tumor-associated macrophages by selectively inhibiting PI3K-gamma. A Phase 1/1b study in approximately 200 patients with advanced solid tumors is ongoing. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Stephanie Ascher, Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200 or Stephanie@sternir.com

