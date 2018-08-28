Infinity Pharmaceuticals : To Present At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences In September

Log in
08/28/2018 | 02:33pm CEST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) announced today that Adelene Perkins, Infinity Pharmaceuticals' Chief Executive Officer, and Lawrence Bloch, Infinity Pharmaceuticals' President, will present at the following conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday September 5, 2018 at 1:45 p.m. ET
  • Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 1:55 p.m. ET
  • 25th Annual BioCentury NewsMakers in the Biotech Industry in New York, NY on Friday, September 7, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Additionally, for those who will be attending BioCentury NewsMakers, Adelene Perkins will be participating in the lunch panel from 12:15 – 1:15 p.m. ET on "Investing In Hot Topics Areas" moderated by Simone Fishburn, BioCentury's VP and Executive Editor.

A live webcast of the presentation for each of these conferences, excluding the BioCentury NewsMakers lunch panel discussion, will be available on the Investors/Media section of Infinity's website at www.infi.com, and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Infinity
Infinity is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing novel medicines for people with cancer. Infinity is advancing IPI-549, an oral immuno-oncology development candidate that selectively inhibits PI3K-gamma. A Phase 1/1b study in approximately 200 patients with advanced solid tumors is ongoing. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

Contact:
Daniella Funaro, Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200 or daniella@sternir.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infinity-to-present-at-three-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-september-300702890.html

SOURCE Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
