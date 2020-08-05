Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Info Edge (India) Limited    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/04
3186.1 INR   +0.87%
12:22aINFO EDGE INDIA : Intimation of Fund Raise Committee Meeting
PU
07/24INFO EDGE INDIA : Investor Conference
PU
07/23INFO EDGE INDIA : Clarification to Stock Exchange Matrimony Acquisition
PU
Info Edge India : Intimation of Fund Raise Committee Meeting

08/05/2020 | 12:22am EDT

Date: August 4, 2020

The Manager- Listing Department

The General Manager

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G

BSE Limited

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Mumbai - 400051 (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400001

(Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value of ₹10 each (the "Equity Shares") by Info Edge (India) Limited (the "Company") under Chapter VI of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018"), and Section 42 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules made thereunder) (the "QIP")

Dear Madam/Sir,

In terms of Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, (the "Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Fund Raise Committee of the board of the directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 7th August, 2020 inter alia to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount, if any, thereto as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the QIP.

We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations.

Thanking you,

By order of the Board

For Info Edge (India) Limited

(MM Jain)

Company Secretary

(Authorised Signatory)

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 04:21:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 12 779 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2020 2 709 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
Net cash 2020 15 300 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2020 140x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 390 B 5 198 M 5 196 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales 2021 30,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 676
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Info Edge (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3 186,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hitesh Oberoi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Kapil Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Chintan Arvind Thakkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vibhore Sharma Chief Technology Officer
Sanjeev Bikhchandani Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED25.93%5 141
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED46.43%660 955
NETFLIX, INC.57.51%215 604
PROSUS N.V.24.73%160 981
NASPERS LIMITED38.55%79 419
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.89%54 083
