Info Edge India : Intimation of Fund Raise Committee Meeting

Date: August 4, 2020

The Manager- Listing Department The General Manager National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G BSE Limited Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Mumbai - 400051 (Scrip Code: NAUKRI) Dalal Street Mumbai - 400001 (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value of ₹10 each (the "Equity Shares") by Info Edge (India) Limited (the "Company") under Chapter VI of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018"), and Section 42 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules made thereunder) (the "QIP")

Dear Madam/Sir,

In terms of Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, (the "Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Fund Raise Committee of the board of the directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 7th August, 2020 inter alia to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount, if any, thereto as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018, for the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the QIP.

We request you to take the above on record and the same be treated as compliance under the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations.

Thanking you,

By order of the Board

For Info Edge (India) Limited

(MM Jain)

Company Secretary

(Authorised Signatory)