Info Edge India : Investor Conference

Date: August 11, 2020

The Manager- Listing

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI) The Manager- Listing BSE Limited

(Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub: Schedule of proposed Analyst / Institutional Investor conference call under the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the schedule of the Analyst/ Institutional Investor Conference Call is as per following details:

S No. Name Date Place 1 Goldman Sachs India Corporate Day August 19, 2020 2 Edelweiss Roadshow August 24, 2020 3 CEO Track | Motilal Oswal 16th August 25, 2020 Virtual Conference Annual Global Investor Conference, 2020 4 Motilal Oswal 16th Annual Global August 31, 2020 Investor Conference, 2020

The Schedule may undergo changes on the part of Analyst/Institutional Investor/Company. We request you to take note of the same

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

(Murlee Manohar Jain)

SVP-Secretarial

& Company Secretary