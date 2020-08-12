Log in
Info Edge India : Investor Conference

08/12/2020

Date: August 11, 2020

  1. The Manager- Listing
    National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)
  2. The Manager- Listing BSE Limited
    (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub: Schedule of proposed Analyst / Institutional Investor conference call under the SEBI

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the schedule of the Analyst/ Institutional Investor Conference Call is as per following details:

S No.

Name

Date

Place

1

Goldman Sachs India Corporate Day

August 19, 2020

2

Edelweiss Roadshow

August 24, 2020

3

CEO Track | Motilal Oswal 16th

August 25, 2020

Virtual Conference

Annual Global Investor Conference,

2020

4

Motilal Oswal 16th Annual Global

August 31, 2020

Investor Conference, 2020

The Schedule may undergo changes on the part of Analyst/Institutional Investor/Company. We request you to take note of the same

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Info Edge (India) Ltd.

(Murlee Manohar Jain)

SVP-Secretarial

& Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:12:08 UTC
