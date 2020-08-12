Info Edge India : Outcome of Board Meeting

Date: August 7, 2020

The Manager- Listing Department The General Manager National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G BSE Limited Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Mumbai - 400051 (Scrip Code: NAUKRI) Dalal Street Mumbai - 400001 (Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value of ₹10 each (the "Equity Shares") by Info Edge (India) Limited (the "Company") under Chapter VI of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations"), and Section 42 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules made thereunder) (the "QIP")

Dear Madam/Sir,

This is further to our letter dated August 4, 2020 on the captioned subject, inter alia, informing you that the QIP was opened on August 4, 2020.

We wish to inform you that in respect of the QIP, the Fund Raise Committee of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. August 7, 2020, inter alia, passed the following resolutions:

declaring the closure of the QIP today (i.e., August 7, 2020) pursuant to the receipt of applications from eligible qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the terms of the QIP; determining and approving the issue price for 60,67,961 Equity Shares to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers at a price of ₹3,090 per Equity Share (including a share premium of ₹3,080 per Equity Share), which includes a discount of 2.74% (i.e. ₹87.18 per Equity Share), to the floor price of ₹3,177.18 per Equity Share, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations; approving the issuance of confirmation of allocation notes to successful bidders in the QIP, intimating them of allocation of Equity Shares pursuant to the QIP; and

Approving the placement document dated August 7, 2020 in connection with the QIP;