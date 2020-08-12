Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Info Edge (India) Limited    NAUKRI   INE663F01024

INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED

(NAUKRI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/11
3390.95 INR   -3.83%
02:53aINFO EDGE INDIA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
12:16aINFO EDGE INDIA : Investor Conference
PU
08/05INFO EDGE INDIA : Intimation of Fund Raise Committee Meeting
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Info Edge India : Outcome of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 02:53am EDT

Date: August 7, 2020

The Manager- Listing Department

The General Manager

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G

BSE Limited

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Mumbai - 400051 (Scrip Code: NAUKRI)

Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400001

(Scrip Code: 532777)

Sub.: Qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value of ₹10 each (the "Equity Shares") by Info Edge (India) Limited (the "Company") under Chapter VI of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations"), and Section 42 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules made thereunder) (the "QIP")

Dear Madam/Sir,

(i)

This is further to our letter dated August 4, 2020 on the captioned subject, inter alia, informing you that the QIP was opened on August 4, 2020.

We wish to inform you that in respect of the QIP, the Fund Raise Committee of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. August 7, 2020, inter alia, passed the following resolutions:

  1. declaring the closure of the QIP today (i.e., August 7, 2020) pursuant to the receipt of applications from eligible qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the terms of the QIP;
  2. determining and approving the issue price for 60,67,961 Equity Shares to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers at a price of ₹3,090 per Equity Share (including a share premium of ₹3,080 per Equity Share), which includes a discount of 2.74% (i.e. ₹87.18 per Equity Share), to the floor price of ₹3,177.18 per Equity Share, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations;
  3. approving the issuance of confirmation of allocation notes to successful bidders in the QIP, intimating them of allocation of Equity Shares pursuant to the QIP; and

Approving the placement document dated August 7, 2020 in connection with the QIP;

The meeting of the Fund Raise Committee commenced at 9:45 pm and concluded at 10:05 pm.

We request you to take the above information on the record, and the same be treated as compliance with Regulation 30 and other applicable regulation(s) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

Thanking you,

By order of the Board

For Info Edge (India) Limited

(MM Jain)

Company Secretary

(Authorised Signatory)

Disclaimer

Info Edge (India) Limited published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 06:52:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
02:53aINFO EDGE INDIA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
12:16aINFO EDGE INDIA : Investor Conference
PU
08/05INFO EDGE INDIA : Intimation of Fund Raise Committee Meeting
PU
07/24INFO EDGE INDIA : Investor Conference
PU
07/23INFO EDGE INDIA : Clarification to Stock Exchange Matrimony Acquisition
PU
07/22INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
07/22INFO EDGE INDIA : Investor Conference
PU
05/22INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/18INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 050 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2021 3 094 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
Net cash 2021 17 099 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 135x
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 435 B 5 832 M 5 820 M
EV / Sales 2021 34,7x
EV / Sales 2022 28,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 697
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Info Edge (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3 390,95 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hitesh Oberoi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Kapil Kapoor Non-Executive Chairman
Chintan Arvind Thakkar Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vibhore Sharma Chief Technology Officer
Sanjeev Bikhchandani Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED34.03%5 832
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED36.71%615 589
NETFLIX, INC.44.31%213 178
PROSUS N.V.20.94%148 624
NASPERS LIMITED34.14%74 850
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.94%56 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group