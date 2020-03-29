Infomedia : A Message from our CEO

These are indeed unprecedented times. I want to personally reassure you that Infomedia is working hard as an organisation to adapt to these changes and continue to deliver and provide support to the levels of quality and responsiveness our customers appreciate and expect.

Some regions are in a more advanced state of disruption, requiring us all to navigate together. I know that this is a very challenging time, but I can assure you that Infomedia is focussed on delivering an unrivalled service to our Automaker and Dealership networks to ensure all our customers are in the best possible position to maximise service and parts revenues once activity levels increase.

Our People - We moved quickly to safeguard our valued employees, their families and the communities in which we operate. The entire Infomedia team globally is now working remotely on product development and customer support activities. The spirit of the team remains high and they are aligned to maintaining quality service and support levels.

Service continuation and delivering important customer requirements is our immediate focus. However, creativity and innovation are central to our core. During this year we will be launching our next-generation parts and service solutions. These innovations will provide your business with the tools and insights that will drive profitability, customer loyalty and satisfaction into the future.

We are here to help. It goes without saying that if you have any questions or need support to help make your working environment more efficient, our customer service team is here for you.

If you have any ideas and thoughts on how we can help you, please feel free to get in touch with me directly. I would love to hear from you: ceo@infomedia.com.au.

On behalf of the Infomedia family and our teams around the world, I would like to wholeheartedly thank you, our customers, for your continued support.

Keep safe and please look out for those around you.

Jonathan Rubinsztein

CEO, Infomedia Ltd