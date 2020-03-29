Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Infomedia Ltd    IFM   AU000000IFM0

INFOMEDIA LTD

(IFM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/27
1.44 AUD   -3.36%
08:48pINFOMEDIA : A Message from our CEO
PU
03/04INFOMEDIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019INFOMEDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infomedia : A Message from our CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 08:48pm EDT

These are indeed unprecedented times. I want to personally reassure you that Infomedia is working hard as an organisation to adapt to these changes and continue to deliver and provide support to the levels of quality and responsiveness our customers appreciate and expect.

Some regions are in a more advanced state of disruption, requiring us all to navigate together. I know that this is a very challenging time, but I can assure you that Infomedia is focussed on delivering an unrivalled service to our Automaker and Dealership networks to ensure all our customers are in the best possible position to maximise service and parts revenues once activity levels increase.

  • Our People - We moved quickly to safeguard our valued employees, their families and the communities in which we operate. The entire Infomedia team globally is now working remotely on product development and customer support activities. The spirit of the team remains high and they are aligned to maintaining quality service and support levels.
  • Our Process - We are committed to delivering and have mobilised our system infrastructure and agile teams to keep assisting you during this difficult time. Our key systems and communication channels are securely accessible from anywhere via multiple channels including phone, live chat and email.
  • Our Technology Leadership - Service continuation and delivering important customer requirements is our immediate focus. However, creativity and innovation are central to our core. During this year we will be launching our next-generation parts and service solutions. These innovations will provide your business with the tools and insights that will drive profitability, customer loyalty and satisfaction into the future.

We are here to help. It goes without saying that if you have any questions or need support to help make your working environment more efficient, our customer service team is here for you.

If you have any ideas and thoughts on how we can help you, please feel free to get in touch with me directly. I would love to hear from you: ceo@infomedia.com.au.

On behalf of the Infomedia family and our teams around the world, I would like to wholeheartedly thank you, our customers, for your continued support.

Keep safe and please look out for those around you.

Jonathan Rubinsztein
CEO, Infomedia Ltd

Disclaimer

Infomedia Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 00:47:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INFOMEDIA LTD
08:48pINFOMEDIA : A Message from our CEO
PU
03/04INFOMEDIA LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019INFOMEDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019INFOMEDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018INFOMEDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018INFOMEDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017INFOMEDIA : Notice of 2017 Annual General Meeting
PU
2017TOP TIPS : How to Keep Service Customers Happy
PU
2017TOP TIPS : Track & Improve your Service Performance
PU
2017INFOMEDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 96,9 M
EBIT 2020 25,7 M
Net income 2020 18,8 M
Finance 2020 19,5 M
Yield 2020 3,07%
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,53x
EV / Sales2021 4,09x
Capitalization 459 M
Chart INFOMEDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Infomedia Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFOMEDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,34  AUD
Last Close Price 1,44  AUD
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Rubinsztein Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Bart Vogel Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Peter Leon Chief Financial Officer
Robert Clyde McConaghy Independent Non-Executive Director
Anne Bernadette O'Driscoll Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFOMEDIA LTD-28.71%281
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.95%157 143
SAP AG-17.00%131 863
INTUIT INC.-12.31%59 832
SERVICENOW INC.-2.95%52 005
RINGCENTRAL, INC.41.68%20 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group