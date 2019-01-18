Log in
INFORMA PLC (INF)
Informa : Block listing Interim Review

01/18/2019 | 11:19am EST

Block listing Interim Review

Released : 18.01.2019 09:55

RNS Number : 5064N

Informa PLC

18 January 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 18 JANUARY 2019

Name of applicant:

INFORMA PLC

Name of scheme:

UBM SHARESAVE SCHEME

Period of return:

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Name of contact:

Rupert Hopley

Telephone number of contact:

+ 44 (0)20 7017 5000

Informa PLC

LEI: 5493006VM2LKUPSEDU20 Identification Code: GB00BMJ6DW54

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

BLREANFPFSFNEEF

Informa plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 16:18:03 UTC
