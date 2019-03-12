Informa : Director Declaration

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Appointment of Cindy Rose as Non-Executive Director of WPP PLC

London: Informa (LSE: INF.L), the international Business Intelligence, Exhibitions, Events and Academic Publishing Group, today announces pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2) that Cindy Rose, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of WPP PLC effective from 1 April 2019.

ENQUIRIES

Informa PLC

Heledd Hanscomb, Interim Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7017 5000

NOTES TO EDITORS

Informa Group PLC

Informa operates at the heart of the Knowledge and Information Economy. It is one of the world's leading B2B Events, Information Services, and Upper Level Academic Publishing businesses. With more than 11,000 colleagues globally, it has a presence in all major geographies, including North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

For more information, please visit www.informa.com

