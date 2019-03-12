Log in
Informa : Director Declaration

0
03/12/2019 | 08:43am EDT

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Released : 12.03.2019 12:30

RNS Number : 6243S

Informa PLC

12 March 2019

Informa LEI: 5493006VM2LKUPSEDU20 12 March 2019

Informa PLC

Director Declaration

Appointment of Cindy Rose as Non-Executive Director of WPP PLC

London: Informa (LSE: INF.L), the international Business Intelligence, Exhibitions, Events and Academic Publishing Group, today announces pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2) that Cindy Rose, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of WPP PLC effective from 1 April 2019.

ENQUIRIES

Informa PLC

Heledd Hanscomb, Interim Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7017 5000

NOTES TO EDITORS

Informa Group PLC

Informa operates at the heart of the Knowledge and Information Economy. It is one of the world's leading B2B Events, Information Services, and Upper Level Academic Publishing businesses. With more than 11,000 colleagues globally, it has a presence in all major geographies, including North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

For more information, please visit www.informa.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

RDNUUUURKAAOAAR

Disclaimer

Informa plc published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 12:42:07 UTC
