Informa said on Friday it expects its yearly revenue to fall by a third as the coronavirus crisis forced cancellations of conferences and other major gatherings organised by its events business.

The company, the world's largest organiser of business conferences and exhibitions, estimated annual revenue of about 2 billion pounds, compared with 2.89 billion pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)