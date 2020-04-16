Log in
Informa PLC    INF   GB00BMJ6DW54

INFORMA PLC

(INF)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Informa : launches share sale, suspends dividend

04/16/2020 | 03:44am EDT

Informa, the world's largest organiser of business conferences and exhibitions, launched an issue of shares worth 20% of capital and suspended its dividend on Thursday, as the coronavirus forced the cancellation or rescheduling of hundreds of events.

The company, which is also applying for the Bank of England's COVID Corporate Finance Facility, said the placing of up to 250.3 million new shares would increase its total liquidity to more than 2.3 billion pounds ($2.87 billion).

The impact on its events-related businesses, which generate around 65% of revenue, has worsened significantly since the initial first-quarter disruption in Mainland China, with no events taking place in April, the company said.

Informa expects this reduced level of activity to stretch through the second and much of the third quarter, "with a gradual and phased recovery from Q3 into the final quarter of the year".

It has rescheduled 60 large and around 350 small events, representing 460 million pounds in revenue, to the last four months of 2020. It has also rephased or cancelled more than 60 events that would have brought in revenue in excess of 150 million pounds.

Informa said it has already implemented a range of cost control actions, including reviewing contractors and consultants, pausing recruitment and management pay cuts, securing more than 130 million pounds in annualised savings so far.

The company, which also has academic publishing and business intelligence operations, said it is in constructive talks on a covenant waiver for its U.S. private placement debt.

It has withdrawn its 2019 final dividend and intends to review the policy later in 2020.

($1 = 0.8020 pounds)

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 867 M
EBIT 2019 920 M
Net income 2019 401 M
Debt 2019 2 311 M
Yield 2019 5,59%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,63x
EV / Sales2020 2,95x
Capitalization 5 217 M
Chart INFORMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Informa PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 683,40  GBp
Last Close Price 416,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Andrew Carter Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Derek Mapp Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Martell Group Chief Operating Officer
Gareth Richard Wright Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Simon Peter Hollins Group Chief Information Officer & CISO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFORMA PLC-51.37%6 532
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 471
PEARSON PLC-15.42%4 744
SCHIBSTED-18.81%4 477
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD0.85%2 719
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED0.77%2 359
