COVID-19 Update: In-person Service Reopening at Select ISC Locations by Appointment Only

ISC is reopening select locations to the public for in-person customer service by appointment only, beginning Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Customer Service Centre locations will reopen as follows:
-
Regina - Tuesday, August 4, 2020
-
Saskatoon - Tuesday, September 8, 2020
To make an appointment, click here
for our online booking system or contact our Customer Support Team at 1-866-275-4721.
Swift Current, Moose Jaw, and North Battleford locations remain closed to the public until further notice.
Protective Measures for Health and Safety
To protect our customers and staff, the following health and safety protocols and protective measures are in place at ISC customer service locations:
-
One-way foot traffic for customers, where possible.
-
Safety barriers at counters.
-
Hand sanitizer and masks are available for customers and use is encouraged.
-
Limited number of customers permitted to help ensure physical distancing.
-
Public washrooms are closed.
-
Payment will only be accepted by debit, credit or cheque; cash will not be accepted.
-
Customers are asked to stay in their vehicle when they arrive and will be greeted at the door at their scheduled appointment time.
To help keep everyone safe, please don't visit our office if:
-
You are feeling unwell or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
-
You have travelled outside Canada within the past 14 days.
Saskatchewan Registry service and support is available by phone, email, or online
. Please contact us
for assistance from our Customer Support Team.
Disclaimer
Information Services Corporation published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 13:30:15 UTC