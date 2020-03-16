Information Services : COVID-19 Update - ISC Customer Service Centre Locations Closed to the Public

In response to growing public concerns related to COVID-19, ISC's Saskatchewan Customer Service Centre locations are closed to the public and in-person counter service has been suspended, effective immediately until further notice. Registry services may be accessed through our online channel at isc.ca.

Please contact our Customer Support Team at 1-866-275-4721 or email ask@isc.ca for support and information.

We take the well-being of our customers and staff seriously, resulting in these precautionary measures.

Our commitment to serving our customers remains a top priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

Please visit isc.ca for updates on our business and services. We will continue to monitor for developments in the COVID-19 situation affecting our communities.

