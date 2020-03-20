Information Services : Director of Corporations and Registrar of Co-operatives' Suspension Order for Strike Off Provisions

In response to the Government of Saskatchewan issuance of a Public Health Order restricting/prohibiting large group gatherings, The Director of Corporations and Registrar of Co-operatives have suspended the strike off provisions for non-profit corporations, co-operative and new generation co-operative entities.

Legislation requires non-profit, co-operative, and new generation co-operative entities to hold an annual general meeting (AGM) in order to complete and/or approve elements which are necessary to be included with the annual return filing. The Public Health Order restrictions on public gatherings may prevent these entities from completing the necessary activities.

For many entities, the impact of non-compliance in the Corporate Registry can be significant. Specifically, entities may experience troubles maintaining operational funding should they not be in good standing with the Registry.

With the suspension of strike off activities at Corporate Registry, non-profit and co-operative entities will not have their status in the registry negatively impacted should they be unable to complete the required activities required to file an annual return.

To further lessen the impact of being unable to file in a timely manner, annual return late filing fees for Not-For-Profit corporations and co-operatives will be suspended.

Corporate Registry continues operations, including the acceptance and processing of all customer submissions. Organizations that have completed the necessary activities and are able to submit their annual returns and related filings are encouraged to do so.