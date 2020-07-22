Information Services : Registrars', Director's and Controller's Amendment of Order for Suspension of In-person Service to the Public

The Controller of Surveys, Registrar of Titles, Registrar of Personal Property Security, Director of Corporations and Registrar of Co-operatives have issued the following amended order for suspension of delivery of in-person Saskatchewan registry services by ISC:



This order amendment follows the suspension order issued on March 16, 2020. The amended order determines that delivery of in-person services will recommence:

in Regina at 8:00 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020;

in Saskatoon at 8:00 am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

​