MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Information Services Corporation    ISV   CA45676A1057

INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

(ISV)
Information Services : Registrars', Director's and Controller's Amendment of Order for Suspension of In-person Service to the Public

07/22/2020 | 09:31am EDT

The Controller of Surveys, Registrar of Titles, Registrar of Personal Property Security, Director of Corporations and Registrar of Co-operatives have issued the following amended order for suspension of delivery of in-person Saskatchewan registry services by ISC:

This order amendment follows the suspension order issued on March 16, 2020. The amended order determines that delivery of in-person services will recommence:

  • in Regina at 8:00 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020;
  • in Saskatoon at 8:00 am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Disclaimer

Information Services Corporation published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 13:30:15 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 138 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2020 15,9 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net cash 2020 4,00 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 6,63%
Capitalization 287 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Information Services Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,19 CAD
Last Close Price 16,40 CAD
Spread / Highest target 5,18%
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeff Stusek President & Chief Executive Officer
Joel Douglas Teal Chairman
Shawn B. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Loren Cisyk Executive Vice President-Technology Solutions
Thomas Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION6.77%214
CBRE GROUP, INC.-28.31%14 388
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.41.15%14 334
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.69.70%7 853
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.86.31%6 218
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.80.14%5 552
