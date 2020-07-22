Information Services : Registrars', Director's and Controller's Amendment of Order for Suspension of In-person Service to the Public

The Controller of Surveys, Registrar of Titles, Registrar of Personal Property Security, Director of Corporations and Registrar of Co-operatives have issued the following amended order for suspension of delivery of in-person Saskatchewan registry services by ISC:
This order amendment follows the suspension order issued on March 16, 2020. The amended order determines that delivery of in-person services will recommence:
-
in Regina at 8:00 am on Tuesday, August 4, 2020;
-
in Saskatoon at 8:00 am on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Disclaimer
Information Services Corporation published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 13:30:15 UTC