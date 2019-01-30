Log in
News

ISG Debuts New Corporate Video: "Experience ISG"

01/30/2019 | 12:17pm EST

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today publicly debuted its newest corporate video, "Experience ISG," that demonstrates how the firm's work with enterprise and provider clients enables everyone to experience the digital world around them.

The one-minute, forty-two-second video, posted on the ISG website, begins by asking viewers to "think how many times you experience digital every day. It's in every device, every transaction, every interaction." To demonstrate "digital is everywhere," the video goes on to show digital applications in health monitoring, smart homes, intelligence car systems and ride-sharing apps, entertainment, retail and the workplace.

The video asserts that ISG is "making your digital experience possible" as the firm works with its clients to "digitally transform every part of their business," including bringing speed and agility to applications development; deploying software bots to automate repetitive tasks and move toward artificial intelligence; shifting work to the cloud for efficiency and scale; introducing blockchain to make transactions more secure and traceable; leveraging IoT to connect everything, and data analytics "to better connect with you," the consumer.

The video concludes: "The more our clients Experience ISG, the more you experience the digital world around you."

"ISG is helping to drive the digital revolution," said Will Thoretz, ISG global leader, Corporate Communications and Brand. "This video portrays the important role we play in helping our 700-plus clients – the biggest corporate names in more than 20 global industries – digitally transform their businesses for greater efficiency, faster growth and increased customer centricity and engagement."

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isg-debuts-new-corporate-video-experience-isg-300786821.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
