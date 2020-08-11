ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Explore Value of Contact Center Automation

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of automation to support remote work, improve contact center customer experience and back-end processes, and reduce costs will be explored by experts from ISG and [24]7.ai in the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Wayne Butterfield, director and global head of ISG intelligent automation solutions, and PV Kannan, co-founder and CEO of [24]7.ai, will host a live question-and-answer session on the new future of customer service and how to use automation to deliver next-level contact center support, during, “Customer Engagement in The New Future,” at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, Thursday, August 13.

“A lack of preparation and ongoing work-from-home restrictions have left enterprises in some of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic—including banking, online retail and hospitality—with a limited supply of contact center agents,” Butterfield said. “Every company is now rethinking how they can meet and exceed customer expectations in this new environment, and are revamping business continuity plans to ensure call centers are balanced geographically and include secure work-from-home capabilities for people, processes and technologies.”

Digital messaging is quickly becoming the go-to channel and first line of defense for call centers in the COVID era, Butterfield said. Customer-experience software and services company [24]7.ai has seen a 300 percent increase in the number of clients turning to digital channels on top of traditional interactive voice response (IVR) technology to manage significant spikes in customer demand.

Butterfield and Kannan will discuss how the COVID-19 lockdown has impacted agent/customer key performance indicators, how consumer and brand contact center behavior has changed, the value of text versus voice channels, and average enterprise spend on contact centers.

“Call centers are optimized when they decrease the strain on the customer, reduce the cost to serve and create memorable interactions,” Butterfield said. “Many organizations are turning to omnichannel strategies to achieve best-in-class customer engagement by allowing customers to engage via the channel of their choice. Blending artificial intelligence technology and human agents augments contact center capacity and keeps customer wait times low.”

To register for the ISG Smartalks™ webinar, visit the event website.

