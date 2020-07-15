ISG to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results

Log in
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
07/15/2020 | 01:42pm EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it will release its second-quarter financial results on Monday, August 10, 2020, at approximately 6:30 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

The firm will host a conference call with investors and industry analysts the same morning, August 10, 2020, at 9 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. Dial-in details are as follows:

  • The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 1-800-367-2403;
  • International participants should call +1-334-777-6978;
  • The security code to access the call is 8105163

Participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time. 

A recording of the conference call will be accessible on ISG’s website (www.isg-one.com) for approximately four weeks following the call.

About ISG 

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz (Media)
Information Services Group, Inc. 
+1 203 517 3119
Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com

David Berger (Investors)
Information Services Group, Inc.
+1 203 517 3104
David.Berger@isg-one.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 230 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,41 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -274x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 97,8 M 97,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Information Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,25 $
Last Close Price 2,06 $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Connors Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David E. Berger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald C. Waite Independent Director
Kalpana Raina Independent Director
Neil G. Budnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.-18.77%98
CINTAS CORPORATION0.45%28 125
TELEPERFORMANCE3.40%15 046
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC19.65%12 544
EDENRED-8.44%11 808
UNITED RENTALS-5.77%11 323
