Improving Customer Experience During COVID-19 the Focus of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will discuss how businesses can redesign their operations to better support customers and reduce costs during the pandemic and the recovery that follows, in the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar.

Iain Fisher, director, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions; Wil Harris, director, ISG Automation, and Stanton Jones, director and principal analyst, ISG Research, will host the live, hour-long ISG Smartalks™ session, “The Future of Work – Redesigning Operations and Customer Experience,” Thursday, June 4, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The three will discuss how organizations can use the pandemic disruption as an opportunity to improve their customer experience by focusing on innovative digital solutions for their contact centers, back-office operations and support organizations.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the operational limitations of many companies, and customers are reporting wildly different experiences with customer service,” Fisher said. “Scalable digital strategies improve customer experience even when operations are challenged, as evidenced by the fact that organizations that have implemented digital capability and capacity are thriving, while those that have not are struggling.”

Harris said enterprises should be working now to improve customer experience, revise their plans for how and where services are delivered, manage the cost base and take advantage of changes already embraced by their workforces. Automation technologies such as augmented reality are powering remote buying and e-commerce, and social network e-commerce is on the rise, with buying options becoming integrated into social media feeds.

“To protect businesses going forward, customers must be able to self-serve and connect with services anywhere, through any channel at any time,” he said. “This requires business to provide a workplace that allows employees to work anywhere, to serve the customer at all times and deliver continually excellent service.”

