Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Information Services Group, Inc.    III

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Improving Customer Experience During COVID-19 the Focus of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will discuss how businesses can redesign their operations to better support customers and reduce costs during the pandemic and the recovery that follows, in the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar.

Iain Fisher, director, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions; Wil Harris, director, ISG Automation, and Stanton Jones, director and principal analyst, ISG Research, will host the live, hour-long ISG Smartalks™ session, “The Future of Work – Redesigning Operations and Customer Experience,” Thursday, June 4, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The three will discuss how organizations can use the pandemic disruption as an opportunity to improve their customer experience by focusing on innovative digital solutions for their contact centers, back-office operations and support organizations.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed the operational limitations of many companies, and customers are reporting wildly different experiences with customer service,” Fisher said. “Scalable digital strategies improve customer experience even when operations are challenged, as evidenced by the fact that organizations that have implemented digital capability and capacity are thriving, while those that have not are struggling.”

Harris said enterprises should be working now to improve customer experience, revise their plans for how and where services are delivered, manage the cost base and take advantage of changes already embraced by their workforces. Automation technologies such as augmented reality are powering remote buying and e-commerce, and social network e-commerce is on the rise, with buying options becoming integrated into social media feeds.

“To protect businesses going forward, customers must be able to self-serve and connect with services anywhere, through any channel at any time,” he said. “This requires business to provide a workplace that allows employees to work anywhere, to serve the customer at all times and deliver continually excellent service.”

To register for the June 4 webinar, please visit this webpage.

About ISG 

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz
Information Services Group, Inc. 
+1 203 517 3119
Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com

Jim Baptiste
Matter Communications for ISG
+1 978 518 4527
jbaptiste@matternow.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP
02:07pImproving Customer Experience During COVID-19 the Focus of ISG Smartalks&trad..
GL
06/01INFORMATION SERVICES : Event Audiences Pick Emerging Digital Workplace Companies..
AQ
05/26ISG Named Preferred Business Partner of Automation Anywhere
GL
05/21ISG Showcases Year's Best Digital Transformation Projects
GL
05/19ISG Launches New Podcast Series on Women in Digital
GL
05/19Leveraging SaaS to Speed Business Recovery the Focus of ISG Smartalks™ ..
GL
05/14ISG to Release Study of Contact Center Services, with Focus on COVID-19 Pande..
GL
05/13INFORMATION SERVICES : New Global Summary Reports Enhance ISG Provider Lens&trad..
AQ
05/12INFORMATION SERVICES : Leveraging COVID-19 Disruption to Drive Business Innovati..
AQ
05/11ISG : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 230 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,41 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -239x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 85,2 M 85,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 300
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Information Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,25 $
Last Close Price 1,79 $
Spread / Highest target 179%
Spread / Average Target 137%
Spread / Lowest Target 95,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Connors Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David E. Berger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald C. Waite Independent Director
Kalpana Raina Independent Director
Neil G. Budnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.-29.25%85
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.74%26 110
TELEPERFORMANCE1.61%14 431
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC9.47%11 414
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-5.09%11 142
NEXI S.P.A19.39%10 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group