Information Services : Australia, New Zealand Businesses Turning to Hybrid Cloud

SYDNEY, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses in Australia and New Zealand are eager to fast track their migrations to the public cloud—catching up with other major markets—but many prefer a hybrid cloud environment over a single public or private cloud, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Cloud Transformation/Operation Services & XaaS Report for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) finds companies in the two countries often embracing a multi-cloud strategy by using several cloud providers for different services. Most managed service providers (MSPs) in the region are acting as "cloud brokers," helping customers navigate various cloud options and migrate existing workloads to multiple cloud environments, the report said.

"Almost all service providers have developed their own version of a platform that offers a one-stop shop for rapid, secure and efficient enterprise application cloud migration that supports multiple clouds," said Lisa Borden, partner and head of ISG Australia-New Zealand.

Organizations in Australia and New Zealand, the report found, are slower to adopt public cloud services than their counterparts in the U.S. and U.K. Private cloud use is higher in the region than it is globally, with VMware vSphere and the Microsoft Azure Stack among the favorite vendors, the report said. Many businesses in the region still need to be educated about the technology advances available through the cloud, according to the report.

The report also found many businesses in Australia and New Zealand have not made the DevOps approach to application development a priority thus far. In the public sector, restrictive policies by the Australian government have limited the number of cloud vendors that store classified government data, but ISG sees greater opportunities for public agencies to adopt cloud solutions as more vendors with unique offerings enter the market.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Cloud Transformation/Operation Services & XaaS Report for ANZ evaluates the capabilities of 24 cloud transformation and XaaS providers across three quadrants: Public Cloud Transformation, Managed Public Cloud Services and IaaS – Enterprise Cloud.

DXC and HCL are named Leaders in all three quadrants, while Accenture, Infosys and Wipro are Leaders in two. Vendors named a Leader in one quadrant are Atos, Cognizant, Fujitsu, Rackspace, TCS and Telstra. In addition to Telstra, other ANZ-based providers included in the report are Bulletproof, Datacom, Hostworks, Kloud and Novo IT.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Cloud Transformation/Operation Services & XaaS Report for ANZ is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for immediate, one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers serving the U.S., Germany, Australia, Brazil and the U.K., with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australia-new-zealand-businesses-turning-to-hybrid-cloud-300771041.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.