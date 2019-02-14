Information Services : Brazilian Enterprises See Digital Transformation as a Way to Better Engage with Customers

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in Brazil want digital business transformation providers to help them create better customer experiences and transform the customer journey, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Transformation Report for Brazil sees the country's digital business transformation market transforming all aspects of traditional business. Enterprises are looking to vendors to help them improve their sales processes, product design, supply chains, human resource management and other core functions. Often that means becoming more agile and moving more workloads to the cloud, the report said.

The customer journey is a major focus in the Brazil market, with most providers using design thinking to address customer needs and expectations, according to the report. "In the digital era, customers buy experiences, feelings, well-being, comfort and convenience, and many companies see digital transformation as a way to meet those expectations," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research.

Other important pieces of the digital transformation journey in Brazil include robotic process automation and artificial intelligence, the report said. But RPA and AI are not reducing employee numbers; instead the technologies are taking over repetitive tasks for workers.

Agility is another major goal of digital transformation. Many enterprises want vendors to help them become more agile in several ways, Herrera said. "Enterprise agility goes far beyond software development. Companies need to efficiently and rapidly address individual customer expectations and requirements, with minimal unplanned cost, effort or disruption to the enterprise. They need continuous delivery to remain competitive."

The report highlights the emergence of ecosystems, which it calls "one-level-up partnerships." Previously used to expand sales channels, these partnerships now are aimed at creating new offerings, developing new markets and enhancing customer experience. Co-creation and collaboration define the modern ecosystem.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Transformation Report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers across seven quadrants: Enabling the Customer Journey, Digital Enterprise Operations, Digital Transformational Platforms (PaaS), Digital Transformational Services (XaaS), Digital Product Creation and Customization, Digital Continuous Delivery and Blockchain as a Service.

The report names IBM as a leader in all seven quadrants, while Accenture is a leader in six. Cognizant and Stefanini are named a leader in four quadrants, Wipro in three, and CI&T and ilegra in two. Atos, DXC Technology, Publicis Sapient AG2, Sofftek, Tech Mahindra and TIVIT were all cited as a leader in one quadrant.

Custom versions of the report are available from Cognizant and Stefanini.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Transformation Report for Brazil is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for immediate, one-time purchase on this webpage.

