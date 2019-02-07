Information Services : Enterprises Look to Digital Transformation to Increase Competitiveness and Agility

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the U.S. and across the globe are looking for digital transformation partners to help them be more competitive and to respond to a rapidly changing business environment, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Transformation Global Report for 2019 finds enterprises demanding a wide range of services from digital transformation vendors. Businesses are looking to vendors to help them with customer journey mapping, lean product management, agile software development, DevOps practices and software-defined data centers and networks, among other key areas, according to the report.

Digital transformation impacts virtually every facet of the organization, with the end goals being increased speed, flexibility, connectivity and collaboration, said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "Enterprise agility goes far beyond software development and also encompasses the way organizations can adjust their entire operating model to survive and thrive in environments where competition and customer requirements are constantly changing," he added.

Enterprise agility requires businesses to master multiple deployment models and seek sourcing partners able to deploy digital services that offer maximum automation and autonomy, can be delivered over ubiquitous communications and information networks, and offer individualized variants such as efficiency prioritization and dynamic response and provisioning. Businesses want to be able to adjust performance of their digital services based on customer information and other factors, the report said.

Enterprises also want to use container technologies, to offer billing through multiple channels, including mobile wallets and cryptocurrencies, to leverage blockchain for smart contracts and transactions, and to give product-specific support that is personalized and based on conversational user interfaces, the report said.

Increasingly, digital services are produced within decentralized, globally scaling ecosystems with complementary business partners and offerings. "Chaining" individual services into new "mashup" services can fuel exponential growth, innovation and the development of successful niche products, the report said. Such "non-linear" business models, the report noted, are used by such hyperscale companies as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Transformation Global Report for 2019 evaluates the capabilities of 50 providers across seven quadrants: Enabling the Customer Journey, Digital Enterprise Operations, Digital Transformational Platforms (PaaS), Digital Transformational Services (XaaS), Digital Product Creation and Customization, Digital Continuous Delivery, and Blockchain as a Service.

The global report names Cognizant, DXC Technology, HCL and Tech Mahindra as leaders in six quadrants. IBM is a leader in five, and Accenture, Atos and NTT Data are leaders in three categories.

The U.S. report evaluates 45 providers across the same seven quadrants. The U.S. report names HCL as a leader in all seven quadrants, while DXC Technology, IBM and Tech Mahindra are named leaders in five. Cognizant and Wipro are leaders in four quadrants, UST Global is a leader in three, and Accenture, Atos, IBM iX, NTT DATA and Verizon are leaders in two.

A customized version of the U.S. report is available from Infinite.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Transformation Reports are available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for immediate, one-time purchase here: Global Report and U.S. Report.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprises-look-to-digital-transformation-to-increase-competitiveness-and-agility-300791894.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.