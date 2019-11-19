Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Information Services Group, Inc.    III

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Information Services : FortressIQ, ServiceMob and Xtract Win ISG Startup Challenges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 10:21am EST

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A business that leverages virtual process analysis to accelerate digital transformation through imitation learning is one of three startups to win ISG Startup Challenges at events hosted this fall by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. 

FortressIQ, the San Francisco-based startup that uses AI-based computer vision to "learn" business tasks as they occur in real time, won the ISG Startup Challenge at the inaugural ISG Agile Enterprise Summit October 28 in Boston. Beth Bourg, FortressIQ's marketing director, delivered the winning pitch to an independent panel of judges, and was chosen the winner in a live audience poll.

"The first-ever ISG Agile Enterprise Summit explored the benefits of becoming an agile organization and building a culture of continuous improvement," said Karen Healy, partner and global leader, ISG Events. "We were thrilled to hear compelling pitches on emerging solutions that increase efficiency and agility in new and exciting ways. The audience choice, FortressIQ, offers an innovative, automated solution to discover and document processes that are ripe for automation, saving both time and money."

At the ISG Digital Business Summit, September 23–24, in Clearwater, Fla., ServiceMob, Inc., a customer service enterprise technology company that aims to fix the inefficiencies in how consumers access and interact with customer service, bested two other startups to win the ISG Startup Challenge after a successful pitch from Anuj Bhalla, founder and CEO.

On September 11, Michael Flanagan, CEO and founder of Xtract, emerged victorious in the ISG Startup Challenge at the ISG Automation Summit in London. Xtract is a claims tool for the auto insurance industry that aggregates and visualizes crash data and delivers actionable insights to claim handlers so they can make swift liability decisions, deflect fraud and triage vehicle damage.

Said Healy, "ISG is delighted to showcase the creative business solutions of tech startups both to encourage continuous innovation and to demonstrate our commitment to helping clients identify new ways to achieve operational excellence and faster growth."

For more information about the ISG Startup Challenge, visit the ISG Events website.

About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortressiq-servicemob-and-xtract-win-isg-startup-challenges-300961074.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP
10:21aINFORMATION SERVICES : FortressIQ, ServiceMob and Xtract Win ISG Startup Challen..
PR
11/18INFORMATION SERVICES : Enterprises Worldwide Increasing Public Cloud Spending
PR
11/15INFORMATION SERVICES : German Enterprises Embrace the Public Cloud
PR
11/14INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Discusses Next-Generation Job Opportunities for Conne..
PR
11/14INFORMATION SERVICES : Enterprises Looking to Replace Legacy Networking Equipmen..
PR
11/13INFORMATION SERVICES : Nearly Half of Managed Services Contracts Have Digital Sc..
PR
11/12INFORMATION SERVICES : Public Cloud Market Flourishing in Brazil
PR
11/11INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Presents 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Award™ to ..
PR
11/08INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Announces ISG Paragon Awards™ EMEA Winners
PU
11/07INFORMATION SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group