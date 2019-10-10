Information Services : German Enterprises Want SAP Providers to Help Them with Technology Roadmaps

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- German enterprises are looking for providers with global capabilities to help them manage their SAP and HANA systems as they upgrade the technologies, according to a report from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ SAP – HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany finds uncertainty among the country's SAP users as the technology vendor phases out support for old products by 2025. With that support ending and with SAP rolling out new products at a rapid pace, many German enterprises are looking for providers of SAP support services to help them navigate the transition and create new SAP roadmaps, the report says.

"For providers offering SAP support, it is important not only to help German customers with the technology, but also to give them guidance on their future SAP strategies and roadmaps," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH.

In addition to addressing questions about the SAP roadmap, the report sees many providers focused on helping SAP users migrate to newer products.

In some cases, large providers are offering cloud-based infrastructure for SAP HANA, giving customers the option of hosted SAP systems. SAP has supported this trend with a focus on a "cloud first" strategy and its own in-house HANA Enterprise Cloud offering, the report notes. A move to cloud-based SAP may require customers to embrace greater standardization than in the past, however.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ SAP – HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 42 providers across 12 quadrants: the six quadrants of BW on HANA and BW/4 on HANA; Suite on HANA and S/4HANA – Multi-Service Providers; SAP HANA Technology; HANA Cloud Offerings —Managed Enterprise Cloud; SAP Cloud Platform, and SAP Leonardo Transformation, each further broken down by midmarket and large accounts.

The report names Atos a leader in all 12 quadrants. DXC Technology and Fujitsu are named leaders in 10 quadrants, Itelligence in eight, and Deutsche Telekom, Syntax and T-Systems in five. Capgemini is named a leader in four quadrants, cbs in three, and All for One Group, AWS, Camelot ITLab, CubeServ and Microsoft Azure in two. Accenture, CANCOM, Devoteam | Alegri, IBM, Infosys, Innovabee and TCS are named a leader in one quadrant.

