Information Services : Global Demand Grows for SAP's S/4HANA ERP Software

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Large enterprises across the globe are moving to SAP's S/4HANA package, with many focused on installing the ERP software on premises, as opposed to hosting it in the cloud, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 global report, "ISG Provider Lens™ SAP HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners," finds many large enterprises looking for service providers to help install or update their ERP software to S/4HANA on premises because of complexities related to geographic scale and application customization. Cloud hosting, on the other hand, is gaining traction with smaller enterprises that have limited scale.

SAP S/4HANA, which has seen nearly 30 percent growth in its customer base in 2019, is being adopted across large and medium-sized enterprises in the manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, retail, energy, automotive and utilities industries, according to the report.

"S/4HANA forms the core of SAP's Intelligent Enterprise vision, and the company is looking for the software to strike a chord with enterprise customers looking for efficiencies by automating their business processes and reducing complexity in their ERP landscape," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research.

SAP-focused service providers are using proprietary frameworks with standardized templates and methods to help customers address technical issues, the report says. It also finds providers building industry-specific solutions and accelerators for S/4HANA and SAP Leonardo, particularly for the manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and utilities industries. These targeted solutions are aimed at helping customers seeking implementation expertise and business agility to become intelligent enterprises and achieve faster time-to-market.

In addition, SAP service providers are beginning to use software bots in application maintenance services to respond to basic activities such as logging a ticket and reducing time to resolution. Bots are helping service providers reassign staff to higher value and more complex tasks, the report says.

The report also examines the SAP Leonardo market and finds many enterprises are slow to adopt the software and microservices package that enables customers to leverage technologies like the Internet of Things, machine learning, blockchain, analytics and big data. Many service providers are using SAP Leonardo to build proof-of-concept demonstrations to help address specific industry issues or empower enterprises with emerging technologies, the report says.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ SAP HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners Global Report evaluates the capabilities of 26 providers across six quadrants: SAP S/4HANA & Business Suite on HANA Transformation, SAP S/4HANA & Business Suite on HANA Managed Services, SAP BW/4 on HANA and BW on HANA Transformation & Operations, SAP Leonardo Transformation, SAP Cloud Platform Support Services, and SAP HANA Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini and IBM as leaders in five quadrants and HCL and Wipro as leaders in four. Cognizant and Infosys are named as leaders in three, NTT DATA and Tech Mahindra as leaders in two and Atos, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Deloitte and DXC as leaders in one.

Customized versions of the report are available from Mindtree, which was named a "rising star" in SAP Cloud Platform Support Services, and NTT DATA, named a leader in SAP S/4HANA & Business Suite on HANA Transformation and in SAP HANA Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ SAP HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners Global Report is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

