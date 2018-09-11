Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Information Services Group, Inc.    III

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. (III)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Information Services : ISG Announces Finalists for ISG Paragon Awards™ Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 11:17am CEST

Awards celebrate evolution of sourcing industry through application of new sourcing approaches and digital technology

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2018 ISG Paragon Awards™ Europe, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a real and lasting impact on their businesses.

Almost 100 nominations were submitted for this year's European program. Winners in each category will be selected by a panel of independent industry experts and announced on October 11, 2018, at a celebratory gala in London.

The finalists in each category are:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Finalists:

  • Infosys and Reckitt Benckiser
  • Wipro and a leading retail/commercial bank
  • GEP and a Fortune 500 food and beverage company

Transformation: Successfully transformed organization or key business function

Finalists:

  • Capgemini and Nufarm
  • Cognizant and a UK water company
  • Infosys and Vodafone
  • Mphasis and a global logistics provider
  • Cognizant and The Football Association

Leadership: A client executive who demonstrated exceptional drive and leadership

Finalists:

  • Bibi Knoetze, Coty
  • Markus Mueller, BASF
  • John Chambers, Lloyds Banking Group

Collaboration: A mutually beneficial sourcing relationship between client and provider

Finalists:

  • Crown Hosting - Crown Commercial Service
  • Hexaware and a European telecoms company
  • Virtusa and Lloyds Banking Group
  • Cognizant and Unit 4
  • Wipro and Lloyds Banking Group

Imagination: For creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof businesses and better serve customers

Finalists:

  • Wipro and BT Global Services
  • Mphasis and a large courier/delivery company
  • HCL and Manchester United FC
  • Capgemini and the Royal Netherlands Airforce

Impact: Recognizing the impact of a client/service provider(s) relationship on a community or other group

Finalists:

  • Infosys and UCAS
  • Tieto and City of Espoo
  • T-Systems and Smart Beehives

Woman in Technology: Recognizing an individual who has made a significant contribution to the creation or management of a successful project, or a program supporting women in technology

Finalists:

  • Ruth Davis, BT
  • Dr. Damini Gupta, Mphasis
  • Karen McElhatton, McLaren

ISG Special Award

The ISG Special Award will be awarded on the night of October 11 to a nominated individual or organization. The winner will be identified by ISG to recognize their significant contribution to the evolution of the sourcing industry.

Barry Matthews, partner, ISG, said, 'We are delighted to have such an outstanding response from the provider community, resulting in a record number of entries for ISG Paragon Awards™ in Europe. The quality of the submissions received this year has been exceptional and all of our finalists have demonstrated the very real benefits achieved on behalf of their enterprise organizations and their customers. I would like to congratulate each of our finalists and wish them the best of luck in the next round of judging.'

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454165/ISG_Logo.jpg

Disclaimer

ISG - Information Services Group Inc. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 09:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP
11:17aINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Announces Finalists for ISG Paragon Awards™ Eur..
PU
09/10INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG to Host Inaugural ISG Future Networks Summit
PR
09/10MINDTREE : Recognized as Market Leader for Application Development and Maintenan..
PR
09/07INFORMATION SERVICES : Explosion in App Economy Transforming ADM
PR
09/06INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Makes $7 Million Payment to Further Reduce Debt
PR
09/04INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG to Reveal Next-Gen Network Strategies in CFO Webcast
PR
08/28INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG to Discuss Blockchain on CFO Magazine Webcast
PR
08/27INFORMATION SERVICES : State of Arizona, ISG Present RPA Success Story at NASACT..
PR
08/21INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Awarded Place on UK Government's G-Cloud 10 Framework
PU
08/17INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Expands Provider Evaluations to the UK
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06ISG makes $7M payment to further reduce debt 
08/06Information Services Group, Inc. (III) CEO Michael Connors on Q2 2018 Results.. 
08/06More on Information Services Q2 results 
08/06Information Services beats by $0.03, misses on revenue 
05/13Information Services Group's (III) CEO Michael Connors on Q1 2018 Results - E.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 285 M
EBIT 2018 20,2 M
Net income 2018 7,05 M
Debt 2018 75,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 34,10
P/E ratio 2019 26,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 235 M
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Information Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,92 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Connors Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David E. Berger CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Donald C. Waite Independent Director
Kalpana Raina Independent Director
Neil G. Budnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.24.70%235
WORLDPAY INC7.04%29 901
CINTAS CORPORATION37.61%22 981
UNITED RENTALS-6.93%12 603
TELEPERFORMANCE41.23%11 287
BUREAU VERITAS-2.72%11 233
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.