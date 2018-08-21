Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Information Services Group, Inc.    III

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. (III)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Information Services : ISG Awarded Place on UK Government's G-Cloud 10 Framework

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:12am CEST

Award secures ISG's role helping UK public sector drive cost savings for taxpayers

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded ISG a place on the UK Government's latest G-Cloud framework, G-Cloud 10.

The award gives UK public sector organizations, including central government, local councils, NHS trusts and other bodies, access to ISG's market-leading cloud advisory services, which can be procured through a centralized website.

ISG last year was awarded a place on the CCS G-Cloud 9 framework, the predecessor to G-Cloud 10, as well as a place on the CCS Digital Outcomes Specialist Supplier (DOS2) framework, to help UK public sector organization design, build and deliver digital programs. Earlier this year, the CCS also awarded ISG a place on its Spend Analysis and Recovery Services (SARS) II framework, to provide telecommunications spend recovery services to the UK public sector.

G-Cloud 10 incorporates some 25,000 cloud services categorized into three lots: cloud hosting, cloud software and cloud support. The award to ISG will enable UK public sector organizations to quickly and cost-effectively leverage the firm's extensive expertise in the following areas:

  • Cloud Research and Advisory Services
  • Cloud Network and Software Advisory Services
  • Robotic Process Automation
  • Cloud Sourcing
  • Cloud Managed Services
  • Cloud Digital Strategy and Solutions
  • Cloud Data and Analytics

Phil Millward, ISG partner specializing in the UK public sector, said: 'We are delighted to have been awarded a place on the G-Cloud 10 framework for cloud support. Our selection on this highly competitive framework is a testament to the experience ISG has in providing expert and reliable advice to its clients on integrating cloud-based technologies into their operations.

'Having recently been awarded a place on the UK government's SARS II framework and as a chosen supplier on other government frameworks, including Digital Outcomes and Specialists, being selected as a G-Cloud 10 supplier further demonstrates ISG's commitment to assist organizations across the UK public sector. We are keen to build on our excellent track record with government organizations and look forward to helping them deploy cloud services to cut costs and improve efficiency for UK taxpayers.''

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About the Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. To find out more about CCS, visit www.gov.uk/ccs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454165/ISG_Logo.jpg

Disclaimer

ISG - Information Services Group Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 09:11:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP
11:12aINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Awarded Place on UK Government's G-Cloud 10 Framework
PU
08/17INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Expands Provider Evaluations to the UK
PU
08/14INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Expands Provider Evaluations to Brazil
PR
08/14INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Future Workplace Summit to Explore Intersection of Te..
AQ
08/13INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG's 2018 SIC Events to Illuminate Changing Dynamics of ..
PR
08/09INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Expands Provider Research to Australia, Brazil, UK
PR
08/08INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Event Explores the Promise and Perils of Automation, ..
PU
08/06INFORMATION SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/06INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
08/06ISG : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Information Services Group, Inc. (III) CEO Michael Connors on Q2 2018 Results.. 
08/06More on Information Services Q2 results 
08/06Information Services beats by $0.03, misses on revenue 
05/13Information Services Group's (III) CEO Michael Connors on Q1 2018 Results - E.. 
05/11Information Services Group, Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 285 M
EBIT 2018 20,2 M
Net income 2018 7,05 M
Debt 2018 75,3 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,74
P/E ratio 2019 21,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,94x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 191 M
Chart INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Information Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,92 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Connors Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David E. Berger CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Donald C. Waite Independent Director
Kalpana Raina Independent Director
Neil G. Budnick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.1.68%191
WORLDPAY INC7.04%29 543
CINTAS CORPORATION36.60%22 614
UNITED RENTALS-12.45%12 454
BUREAU VERITAS-2.33%11 253
LG CORP--.--%11 123
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.