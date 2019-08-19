Information Services : ISG Digital Business Summit to Focus on Turning Technology Disruption Into Opportunity

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning digital disruption into business opportunity will be the focus of the ninth annual ISG Digital Business Summit, hosted by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort in Florida, September 23–24.

The ISG Digital Business Summit will bring together experienced digital business and technology leaders for a series of engaging sessions that explore how digital disruption is impacting technology infrastructure, business operating models and organization strategies. Participants will learn how to leverage digital technologies to gain significant competitive advantage, realize new customer opportunities, transform existing operating models and unleash new value chains.

"ISG research shows 85 percent of enterprise decision makers feel they have less than two years to make significant digital transformations before falling behind the competition," said Shafqat Azim, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions. "Today's disruptive technologies are clearly challenging businesses to adapt so they can engage with customers in innovative ways and optimize business processes. The ISG Digital Business Summit will guide senior business executives to understand how they can drive the future of business within their organizations."

Azim will open the summit on Monday, September 23, with "ISG Predicts: 5x5x5," using quantitative analysis and qualitative advisor experience to predict which five industries will be most impacted by which five digital technologies over the next five years.

Marshall Van Alstyne, the Questrom Chair Professor of Management at Boston University, will follow with an industry keynote, "How Platforms are Reshaping Whole Industries." Drawing parallels between the Internet Revolution and the Industrial Revolution, Professor Van Alstyne will describe the structural changes in the economy that are accelerating business and why platforms have higher market caps and fewer employees than other businesses.

Tom Cochran, partner and chief growth officer at 720 Strategies, a Washington, D.C.-based public relations and public affairs firm, will deliver the industry keynote "Is Data the Next Gold or Oil?" on Tuesday, September 24. Cochran spent more than four years in the Obama administration as a presidential appointee and digital leader, running the digital technology powering WhiteHouse.gov, leading the team that built the 'We the People' petitions platform, and running global public diplomacy platforms for the U.S. Department of State, with an emphasis on digital modernization, a cloud-first approach, and the power of relationships and networks to advance U.S. foreign policy.

Rounding out the agenda, ISG data and digital strategy experts will present on topics including customer experience, digital transformation, business and workforce agility, data-driven innovation and emerging technologies. Additional industry speakers include Vivek Thakral, Artificial Intelligence & Information Security leader with GE Power; Jose Hernandez, vice president, IT Business Operations, AARP; Antony Welfare, group managing director, Blockchain practice, Luxoft and DXC Technology; Elliot Clark, CEO, HRO Today; Traci Hudson, consultant, The Steve Trautman Co.; Nicholas Mohnacky, co-founder and CEO, bnotes; Braden Perry, partner, Kennyhertz Perry, LLC; Vanessa Hannay, Customer Success director, Muck Rack, and Adam Stoltz, national director, consulting, Transwestern.

Interactive sessions include a series of Innovation Lab demonstrations of leading-edge technologies and an ISG Startup Challenge, in which entrepreneurs pitch their technology innovations to summit participants, who decide who has the best solution among the contestants.

The ISG Digital Business Summit is sponsored by Luxoft, ADP, Zensar, Stefanini, Blue Prism, NTT Data, NTT Ltd. and V2Soft. Media partners include CMG, HRO Today, Tampa Bay Tech and the Virtual Entrepreneurs Association.

The Florida event will be the third and final ISG Digital Business Summit to be held this year. The first event was held in London, June 25-26, and the second will be held in Sydney, August 20. For more information about the U.S. event, visit the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isg-digital-business-summit-to-focus-on-turning-technology-disruption-into-opportunity-300903512.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.