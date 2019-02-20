Information Services : ISG Launches Global Study on Software-Defined Networking

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a global research study examining provider solutions for software-defined networking (SDN).

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, "Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services 2019," scheduled to be released in August. The report will cover SDN, SD-WAN, SD-LAN and related technologies.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and the portfolio of offerings available, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

"Digital transformation is driving rapid changes in the market for SDN and related services, with new offerings, such as network function virtualization and SD-LAN services, being developed that address the need for speed and flexibility," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "That makes decision-making more complicated for enterprise buyers, who will benefit from the insights contained in this report."

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 180 technology and service providers offering products or services related to software-defined networking. Working in collaboration with ISG advisors, the ISG research team will analyze the market through seven quadrants covering the products and services in greatest demand, based on ISG's direct experience working with enterprise clients. The seven quadrants that will be covered are:

Managed WAN Services , a collection of value-added services including monitoring and reporting, security and outsourced customer premise equipment functions;

, a collection of value-added services including monitoring and reporting, security and outsourced customer premise equipment functions; Mobile Network (4G/5G) Additional, or Non-Core, Services , including mobility-targeted services, applications, management systems and methods, as well as end-device control and management;

, including mobility-targeted services, applications, management systems and methods, as well as end-device control and management; SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation) , including SD-WAN managed services packages;

, including SD-WAN managed services packages; SD-WAN Equipment and Service Suppliers (DIY) , covering all hardware and software, management and reporting tools, applications and services associated with delivering SD-WAN for enterprises;

, covering all hardware and software, management and reporting tools, applications and services associated with delivering SD-WAN for enterprises; SDN Security Services , covering all suppliers of software or hardware associated with security services based on SDN or SD-WAN systems;

, covering all suppliers of software or hardware associated with security services based on SDN or SD-WAN systems; Network Technologies Suppliers (Core) , including vendors of SDN and network functions virtualization (NFV) equipment and core services purchased directly by enterprises or by services providers for enterprise projects.

, including vendors of SDN and network functions virtualization (NFV) equipment and core services purchased directly by enterprises or by services providers for enterprise projects. Network Technologies Suppliers (Mobile to Edge), looking at all main vendors and service providers, such as telcos, in the SD-LAN space, including virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) and software-defined mobile networking (SDMN) vendors.

The report will cover the global SDN market as well as examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K. and the Nordic countries.

An ISG Provider Lens Archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, examines typical buyer types for SDN services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available here. Companies not listed as an SDN vendor can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant and Archetype Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isg-launches-global-study-on-software-defined-networking-300798946.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.