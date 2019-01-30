Information Services : ISG Launches Global Study on Transformational IoT

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the global market for transformational Internet of Things (IoT) technology products and services.

Results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, "IoT – Transformational Services, Technology, Solutions, Platforms and Industries 2019," scheduled to be released in July. Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships and potential new engagements, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

"The upcoming report will serve as an important decision-making document for companies interested in IoT technologies and services," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 80 technology and service providers offering products or services related to transformational IoT. Working in collaboration with ISG advisors, the ISG research team will analyze the market through six quadrants that cover products and services in greatest demand, based on ISG's direct experience working with enterprise clients. The six IoT quadrants that will be covered are:

Transformational IoT – Consulting and Services , including implementation services related to planning, cost analysis and development of a business case;

, including implementation services related to planning, cost analysis and development of a business case; Transformational IoT – Managed Solutions and Services , including security management, network management, data management and device and equipment management;

, including security management, network management, data management and device and equipment management; IoT Services – Manufacturing , related to IoT use in the manufacturing sector;

, related to IoT use in the manufacturing sector; IoT Services – Smart Building and Infrastructure , focused on using IoT systems to manage buildings and analyze data from them;

, focused on using IoT systems to manage buildings and analyze data from them; IoT Services – Connected Cars , related to IoT use for safety, navigation, fleet management, infotainment and autonomous driving capabilities;

, related to IoT use for safety, navigation, fleet management, infotainment and autonomous driving capabilities; IoT Platforms, the software layer that connects the hardware, network, data and other layers in the IoT technology stack.

The report will cover the global IoT market, as well as examine products and services available in the U.S., Brazil, the U.K., the Nordics and Germany.

An ISG Provider Lens Archetype report also will be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, analyzes the market based on typical buyer types observed by ISG advisors.

"The IoT market has seen significant changes in the last few years and the very different maturity levels of enterprises seeking support and services should be a key driver in their provider selection," noted Herrera.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details for the study are available here. Companies not listed as an IoT vendor can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers serving the U.S., Germany, Australia, the Nordics, Brazil and the U.K., with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

