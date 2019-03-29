Information Services : ISG NextGen Software Summit to Explore Software as a Lever for Business Transformation

STAMFORD, Conn., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating business transformation and growth through software is the focus of the inaugural ISG NextGen Software Summit, May 6–7, in Chicago, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

"The pace of digital transformation requires new approaches to buying, building, integrating and managing software," said Bill Huber, partner, ISG Digital Platforms and Solutions. "The ISG NextGen Software Summit will show participants how they should address the complexities of licensing and managing software in an agile and virtualized business environment and accelerate the time to value from their software investment."

The inaugural 2019 summit, at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel, will provide insights on the software marketplace, the software asset life cycle and the impact of artificial intelligence, with case studies on how top companies are implementing transformational software, securing storage platforms, and enabling new ways to simplify and collaborate within organizations and teams.

Day one of the event will feature Tony Sanchez, corporate systems business partnership manager for Mars Incorporated, with an industry spotlight presentation, "Elevating Employee Experience with Software that is Transforming the Workplace," on Monday, May 6, at 4:15 p.m. Sanchez will detail the technology implementations that are elevating the employee experience at the private, family-owned confectionary, pet care and food company.

Greg Satell, author of the soon-to-be published book, "Cascades: How to Create a Movement that Drives Transformational Change," as well as "Mapping Innovation," selected as one of the best business books of 2017, will deliver the event's keynote address, "Competing in a New Era of Innovation," on Tuesday, May 7, at 9:15 a.m. Satell will illustrate how the transformational digital revolution, which has rewarded fast and agile organizations, is giving way to a new era of innovation, requiring enterprises to pivot from "moving fast and breaking things" to widening and deepening connections to customers, partners, vendors and open resources.

The conference, produced by ISG Events, will include a series of informative presentations and panel discussions on finding the right software to help your team succeed; the impact of "as-a-Service"; cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP); software negotiation and implementation; application proliferation and sunsetting; software asset management and audits; AI and machine learning; RPA software bot solutions, and software and RPA execution and compliance.

An Innovation Lab will feature three sessions with hands-on demonstrations of innovative and cutting-edge technologies, and the ISG Startup Challenge will emulate "Shark Tank," with entrepreneurs pitching innovative software solutions to a panel of expert judges.

"IT leadership is challenged to protect against cybersecurity threats without compromising flexibility and innovation," Huber said. "Our NextGen Software Summit will focus on business cases, automation, organizational change, artificial intelligence and agile/DevOps and provide an unbiased, business-focused approach for companies to optimize their software investments holistically, while avoiding compliance surprises."

More details about the ISG NextGen Software Summit can be found on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

