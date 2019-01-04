Information Services : ISG Rebrands Satisfaction Benchmarking Services as ISG Performex™

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has rebranded its ISG Satisfaction Benchmarking Services as ISG Performex™.

ISG said the new ISG Performex brand is intended to better communicate the firm's full array of research and benchmarking services that help enterprise and provider clients improve business performance and competitive position, strengthen internal and external business relationships, and enhance end-user productivity and engagement.

"The ISG Performex suite of services measures how well providers are delivering services to the enterprise, and how well technology is meeting the needs of the business," said Andrea Murray, partner and global leader of ISG Performex. "Satisfaction, primarily in end-user experience, is only a portion of the wide array of performance and engagement success factors we measure and benchmark, and our new branding emphasizes that important point."

The newly renamed ISG Performex business was acquired by ISG in 2014. From its origins as CCI Consulting in Australia, the business has been expanded globally to measure, benchmark and track all aspects of IT and technology service performance, including the health of enterprise-provider relationships, how end users experience technology and whether technology services are having a positive impact on employee productivity, customer satisfaction and business performance over the longer term.

ISG Performex is the overarching name of a suite of services that includes ISG Relationship360™, which measures enterprise-provider relationships and how well the IT or shared services function is meeting the needs of the business; ISG UserX™, which measures and benchmarks end-user experience with technology and shared services; ISG Pursuit360™, which surveys enterprise clients on why a particular provider won or lost business, and ISG VoC™, which surveys large enterprise customers to understand the link between the health of provider relationships and operational performance.

"The ISG Performex business is experiencing solid growth, and our new branding strategy will support our ongoing global expansion," said Murray. "ISG Performex is the right name at the right time to meet the growing need to measure and improve technology and business performance amid the increasing complexity of multi-sourcing environments and the rapid-fire demands of digital business."

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

