Information Services : ISG Webinar to Introduce ANZ to ISG InformX™

SYDNEY, March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will host an ISG Smartalks™ webinar, How to Gain Instant Access to IT Performance Data for Industry & Peer Benchmarking, on Tuesday, March 19, at 9 a.m., Australian Eastern Daylight Time (Monday, March 18, at 6 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time).

The live, hour-long webinar will be hosted by Kathy Rudy, partner and global leader, ISG Data & Analytics, who will introduce participants in Australia and New Zealand to ISG InformX™, a groundbreaking data-as-a-service solution that leverages the world's largest global database of price and performance data to deliver instant intelligence on how an enterprise is performing against its peers, not just in Australia and New Zealand but in Europe and the United States, as well.

"The instant access ISG InformX provides to IT performance data for industry and peer benchmarking can transform a business," Rudy said. "Through a series of easy-to-read dashboards, ISG InformX helps users quickly determine if they are spending the right amount on hardware, software, people and outsourced services, to ensure that IT is helping to drive their digital business strategy."

ISG InformX is a cloud-based delivery platform that provides real-time global market data, insights and modeling capabilities subscribers can use to compare, optimize and transform their businesses for greater efficiency and faster growth. A companion offering to ISG's traditional benchmarking and data offerings, the platform's modeling functionality supports current-state assessments and what-if scenario-building to enable planning and event-driven comparisons.

"The pace of digital change has been quite different in Europe, the U.S., and in Australia and New Zealand, leading to variation in the ways IT investment decisions have been made in each region," said Lisa Borden, partner and head of ISG Australia and New Zealand. "Our March 19 webinar will demonstrate those variations and shed new light on the value-for-money assessments ANZ enterprises can make with the ISG InformX platform solution."





About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isg-webinar-to-introduce-anz-to-isg-informx-300813647.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.