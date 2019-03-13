Information Services : ISG to Detail Digital Disruption in Sourcing at March 19 Unisys Event in Manila

MANILA, Philippines, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will review how enterprises can incorporate industry trends and disruptors into an impactful five-year sourcing strategy at the Unisys Accelerate Your Digital Transformation Journey – Securely conference on Tuesday, March 19, at 9:30 a.m. at the Shangri-La Makati hotel in Manila.

Gerry Clark, partner and regional director, ISG Asia, will explore the impact of digital transformation on sourcing and how enterprises should define and pursue their goals while operating in day-to-day reality.

"The tidal wave of emerging technologies is bringing about a complete business transformation driven by consumers and technology," he said. "Digital disruption is most prominent in customer-facing businesses such as retail, travel, media and financial services, but ultimately, all industries will be touched by this revolution, as digital business becomes the standard, and IT becomes a driver of the revenue-generation engine."

To develop a five-year sourcing strategy, Clark said enterprises must assess their readiness for the major disruptors impacting business the impact of automation on operations; shared services models for delivering middle- and back-office functions through Software-as-a-Service and Business-Processes-as-a-Service solutions; digitization and the rise of the Chief Digital Officer, and cloud adoption, as 70 percent of corporate workloads are expected to be in a hybrid or public cloud environment by 2020.

Clark will detail how advances in digital labor have changed IT outsourcing contracts over the past 12 months, along with the challenges CIOs face from unprecedented levels of technology investment stemming from rapid technology adoption and business savviness.

"Secure and scalable operations are the drivers of today's IT organization," Clark said. "Innovative, flexible business processes must often be implemented in older applications and across companies, without posing undue risk. A successful CIO must protect enterprise assets, move at the speed of business, and be a futurist – all of which require tremendous insights."

Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific, said: "True digital transformation is more than simply moving current processes to a digital platform. It is about changing the way you do business. Can you do things in a new or better way? Are there new services or business models you can offer to enhance security, customer experience and business efficiency? And it starts with developing a long-term strategy for the business and selecting the right partners for the journey."

The invitation-only Unisys event will explore the security challenges and threats public sector and banking enterprises face on their digital transformation journeys, as cloud and virtualization projects that are intended to improve customer experience and create the workplace of the future also expose them to increased cybersecurity threats.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

