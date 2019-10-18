Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Information Services Group, Inc.    III

INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(III)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Information Services : ISG to Explore HR for the Digital Workforce at HR Shared Services & Outsourcing Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 09:01am EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HR technology experts from Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will share their advice on leveraging next-gen HR platforms to meet the needs of today's increasingly digital workforce in two interactive workshops at the HR Shared Services & Outsourcing Summit (SSON) next week in Coral Gables, Fla.

Julie Fernandez, partner, and Kelly Will, director, ISG HR Technology, will lead the sessions at the four-day HR SSON event, October 21–24, at the Hotel Colonnade, starting with "Implementing the Next Generation of HRSS: What Does HR for a Digital Workforce Look Like?" on Monday, October 21, at 1:15 p.m. The two-hour session will explore participants' current level of digital readiness and determine next steps for choosing and implementing next-gen HR systems.

"When enterprises embark on a digital transformation, human resources leaders must build the right foundation to quickly implement shared services technologies and maximize employee use of the new platform once it is in place," Fernandez said. "Our interactive workshop will lead participants through the process of defining their objectives, evaluating their options and preparing to use digital-enabled human resources programs for ongoing support."

To evaluate participants' digital maturity, the ISG duo will invite participants to take the ISG HR Tech Readiness Survey, which assesses enterprise digital readiness across the four stages of the ISG HR Tech Capability Model. Their analysis of participants' technology options and strategies will draw from the ISG 2019 Industry Trends in HR Technology and Service Delivery report, which surveyed 271 companies on their HR technology and service delivery environment for guidance on the challenges and opportunities organizations face as they move through each phase of HR tech capability toward digital transformation.

On Tuesday, October 22, at 2:30 p.m., Fernandez and Will will lead a "hackathon" session that will leverage the iterative, customer-centered problem-solving approach known as design thinking to identify participants' greatest human resources challenges and collectively brainstorm innovative solutions.

"This challenge will show participants how to use the design thinking process to empathize, define, ideate, prototype and test their way to groundbreaking solutions for HR problems," Fernandez said. "We look forward to bringing our audience together as a community to work in real time on hacking a specific HR challenge and developing a roadmap for improvement."

ISG is a sponsor of the HR Shared Services & Outsourcing Summit. More information is available on the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isg-to-explore-hr-for-the-digital-workforce-at-hr-shared-services--outsourcing-summit-300941180.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP
09:01aINFORMATION SERVICES : ISG to Explore HR for the Digital Workforce at HR Shared ..
PR
10/17INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. Insurance Carriers Embrace Artificial Intelligence, ..
PR
10/16INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results
PR
10/15INFORMATION SERVICES : Sourcing for the Digital Age the Focus of ISG SourceIT Ev..
PR
10/14INFORMATION SERVICES : Outsourcing Industry on Track to Set Single-Year Record f..
PR
10/11INFORMATION SERVICES : CFO Role in Digital Transformation the Focus of ISG Talks..
PR
10/10INFORMATION SERVICES : German Enterprises Want SAP Providers to Help Them with T..
PR
10/09ISG INDEX™ : Global Sourcing Market Powered by Record Demand for Cloud-Bas..
PR
10/07INFORMATION SERVICES : Secure, Effective Network Transformation Strategies the F..
PR
10/04INFORMATION SERVICES : Enterprises Want Providers to Manage Entire Workloads
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group