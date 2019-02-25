Information Services : ISG to Host Webinar for Providers on Network Technology Transformation

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will host an ISG Smartalks™ webinar, Network Technology Transformation - Invest or Save?, Tuesday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m., U.S. Eastern Standard Time.

The live, hour-long webinar will be hosted by Phil Hugus, partner, and Margot Wall, principal consultant for ISG Research, and Rob Long, senior director for ISG Network Services. The team will provide insights providers can use to have the right conversations with their enterprise clients about where cost savings will come from and what investments will be necessary to achieve the promise of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology.

"The marketplace has been anticipating cost savings from SD-WAN for several years, but enterprises have been slow to proceed because they are unsure of the true return on investment," Hugus said. "We will help providers see SD-WAN from the enterprise client point of view, so they can understand the technical and financial barriers to network technology investments and build the strongest case for committing to SD-WAN."

Hugus said SD-WAN brings the benefits of software-defined networking (SDN) technology and methods to traditional hardware-based enterprise networking, so enterprises can streamline their WAN infrastructure and evolve towards more cloud-based applications. SD-WAN adoption is seen as a shorter-term and lower-risk method of shrinking costs and delivering immediate business results, such as agility and flexibility, while remaining on the path towards full SDN and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) adoption.

"SD-WAN fills an increasingly important requirement for efficiency, flexibility and agility for many enterprises, with the potential to significantly lower overall WAN costs," Hugus said. "We will offer providers a roadmap for guiding enterprise clients through the decision process."

