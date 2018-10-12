Information Services : ISG to Offer RPA Insights at PEI Operating Partners Forum

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will present its latest insights on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and cognitive technology at the Private Equity International Operating Partners Forum October 17 in New York.

In a 1:30 p.m. session "The RPA and Cognitive Journey: Where Are You?", Chip Wagner, partner and president, ISG Business and Emerging Services, will detail how private equity firms can leverage automation within their portfolio companies to improve internal rates of return and return on investment. Wagner also will discuss the challenges companies face when trying to scale automation initiatives across the enterprise, and how they can become high-performing "Bot 3.0" companies.

"Automation technologies like RPA offer very attractive returns on investment, on the order of 200 percent-plus, and time to value is very swift compared with larger-scale IT investments," Wagner said. "Digital labor also improves productivity, with software bots handling repetitive, lower-value work and freeing up employees to focus on high-value tasks. With unemployment now at near-historic lows, it also can reduce the need to add staff in certain areas."

Wagner will draw from the new ISG Insights™ study "Is Your RPA Program 'Bot 3.0' Ready?" to speak to the benefits of RPA and cognitive technology and outline the steps in the automation journey, defined by ISG as a maturity curve that starts at Bot 0.0 (conducting a proof of concept or pilot) and moves through Bot 1.0 (some processes automated, with a center of excellence launched), Bot 2.0 (mature CoE and experimenting with cognitive technology), and Bot 3.0, the highest level of maturity, with RPA in multiple functions across the enterprise and using cognitive technology.

"Automation is here to stay, and basic RPA is the first step in a journey that many enterprises have successfully launched," Wagner said. "I look forward to sharing ISG insights on how to accelerate automation initiatives and sustain them, enterprise-wide, for long-term success."

Wagner will be joined in the session by Keith Moore, operating partner with Wynnchurch Capital, and at the conference by Kevin Thornton, practice lead, ISG Private Equity.

Now in its eighth year, Private Equity International's Operating Partners Forum is the single largest event in the world specifically dedicated to anyone concerned about the world of private equity portfolio operational assessment and value addition. The event will be held at Convene in New York.

