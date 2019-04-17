Information Services : Leveraging Cognitive Technologies for Business Value the Subject of ISG Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieving successful business outcomes from cognitive technology will be the subject of an ISG Smartalks™ webinar, "How to Leverage Cognitive Technologies," on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The live, hour-long webinar will be hosted by Mark Davison, partner and global lead, and Linda Delbridge and Wayne Butterfield, directors and cognitive leads for ISG Automation. Drawing on their experience working with clients, the presenters will offer advice on setting an automation strategy, review best practices for implementing cognitive technology and share case studies covering actual cognitive process assessments and delivery challenges and solutions.

"Many enterprises are intrigued by early results that show adding cognitive technologies on top of robotic process automation can double the percentage of tasks in a specific business process that are automated," Davison said. "Our webinar will define the steps businesses must take to achieve valuable outcomes, share best practices for incorporating cognitive into existing technology infrastructure, note the pitfalls to avoid, and – in an environment with thousands of vendors and solutions – suggest which vendors to consider."

Davison noted that while cognitive technologies take capabilities to the next level by using algorithms to "learn" a process by watching human interactions with data and the resulting outcomes, cognitive also is more costly than robotic process automation and the return on investment can be more difficult to measure.

"Enterprises must set realistic expectations about the next wave of automation benefits," he said. "Investigating the gains that are possible from implementing cognitive solutions is well worth the effort. We will take a close look at the opportunities, best practices and case studies surrounding cognitive technology and define ways enterprises can achieve their automation goals."

