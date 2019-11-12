Information Services : Public Cloud Market Flourishing in Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in Brazil are embracing public cloud services, with many looking for providers to help them push more workloads to the cloud, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions & Service Partners Report for Brazil sees rapid growth in the country's public cloud market, with a corresponding increase in the number of competing service providers.

"Workloads are increasingly migrating from the traditional managed services outsourcing model to the cloud," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "The Brazilian cloud market is flourishing and has reached a point of no return to the data center era."

The report finds mid-sized companies especially interested in moving most or all of their IT functions to the cloud. Mid-size companies are embracing the public cloud because they have smaller legacy systems than large enterprises, have less need for customization, and can more easily replace their software with standard as-a-service offerings.

In the Brazil mid-market, there is also a great push for moving enterprise resource planning (ERP) to the cloud, the report says.

Many Brazilian enterprises are adopting multiple clouds, with a growing number of service choices available, the report adds. Many companies are looking at specialized cloud services, with individual clouds being used for scaling client-facing systems, big data analytics, machine learning and other functions. Automation to orchestrate distributed cloud architectures is in high demand.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions & Service Partners Report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 45 providers across eight quadrants: Public Cloud Transformation Services for Large Accounts, Public Cloud Transformation Services for the Midmarket, Managed Public Cloud Services, Managed Public Cloud Services for AWS, Managed Public Cloud Services for Azure, Managed Public Cloud Services for GCP, aPaaS – Application Development Platform as a Service and IaaS — (Hyperscale) Infrastructure as a Service.

The report names Claranet as a leader in six quadrants, and Dedalus as a leader in five. UOL DIVEO is named as a leader in four quadrants, while Atos, BRLink, Sky.One and TIVIT were named as leaders in three. Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Capgemini, Google Cloud Platform, IBM and Microsoft Azure were leaders in two quadrants, and DXC Technology, essence IT, Mandic, SantoDigital and Unisys were leaders in one.

Customized versions of the report are available from BRLink, Claranet, Dedalus and SantoDigital.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions & Service Partners Report for Brazil is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/public-cloud-market-flourishing-in-brazil-300956699.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.