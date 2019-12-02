Information Services : Rapid, Sustainable IA Maturity the Focus of ISG Workshops at Intelligent Automation Week New Orleans

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will reveal how enterprises can achieve rapid and sustainable intelligent automation (IA) maturity in two in-depth workshops at Intelligent Automation Week, December 3–6 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

ISG will kick off the first day of event, Tuesday, December 3, with the workshop, "IA Proofs of Concept Utilizing Design Thinking Methodologies," at 8:45 a.m. ISG Directors Dr. Linda Delbridge and Dave Houston will demonstrate the process and benefits of creating a proof of concept using design thinking, which seeks to redefine problems and identify alternative solutions by fostering a deep understanding of the user.

"Utilizing the five principles of design thinking – empathize, define, ideate, prototype and test – as the framework for an intelligent automation proof of concept will strengthen the program's value proposition," Delbridge said. "As a customer-centered approach to defining and solving problems, design thinking helps ensure a proof of concept is able to meet the needs of a diverse group of users, and is flexible enough to allow for program growth and improvements."

On Wednesday, December 4, Delbridge will lead an interactive discussion group, "Choosing Your CoE Model," at 11:15 a.m. During the session, she will guide participants through a detailed, interactive exploration of the options, benefits and need for automation centers of excellence (CoE) at each level of automation maturity.

"The key to a sustainable automation journey is a solid enterprise center of excellence," Delbridge said. "The goal is to ensure the center of excellence is empowered so the business and IT resources can achieve both short- and long-term automation goals. We look forward to specific, productive conversations at Intelligent Automation Week New Orleans about the pros and cons of CoE models, the right place to put a CoE in our participants' organizations and what responsibilities it should manage, and whether a CoE is even appropriate, given each enterprise's unique goals and stages of intelligent automation maturity."

ISG will present the latest automation research, strategies and use cases at booth #201 throughout the conference, expected to draw hundreds of executives spanning the shared services, IT, process improvement and operations functions, and representing enterprises at all stages of their digital transformation journeys. ISG also will co-host an informal executive networking dinner with Automation Anywhere, Tuesday, December 3, at 6:30 p.m., at Brennan's.

ISG is a sponsor of Intelligent Automation Week New Orleans. More information is available on the event website.

About ISG

