Information Services : Rising Flood of Data Leads German Companies to Seek Scalable Data Processing Solutions

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in Germany are looking for vendors to help them manage the flood of business and consumer data unleashed by the explosion in cloud computing, mobile devices and the Internet of Things, and turn that data into competitive advantage, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ – Data Analytics Services & Solutions Report for Germany finds the sheer volume of data generated by digital business is presenting enterprises with new challenges as well as new opportunities to connect with customers. Data analytics, not surprisingly, is increasingly seen as critical to informed decision-making and business success.

The report finds enterprises turning to scalable solutions for data processing, especially as classic data warehouse solutions are reaching their limits in terms of data volume and variance. Companies, the report says, need to generate and process data more intelligently, including visualizing structured and unstructured data and automating defined processes and pattern recognition.

"The optimization of data management is a top priority for enterprises," says Johanna von Geyr, partner, ISG DACH. "The increasing integration of data and business processes, for example in the engineering environment, requires new ways of data management and processing. Autonomous driving or digital twins are prominent examples. Companies also need to manage and analyze a higher volume of unstructured data from social media interactions and IoT sensors, and do so in the context of increasingly stringent data-security laws."

According to ISG, data analytics managers are increasingly recognizing the importance of specific capabilities, such as data engineering. This focus is intended to ensure that the technology stack meets current and future requirements. Above all, the data infrastructure must be scalable, to accommodate the growing influx of huge amounts of data from various sources.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ – Data Analytics Services & Solutions Report for Germany examined the capabilities of 78 providers across six quadrants: Self Service Analytics and BI Platforms As-a-Service; Industrial Analytics and Automation Platforms; Analytics Reporting Solutions; Data Science Services; Data Engineering Services, and Cloud Analytics Consulting & Integration Services.

IBM was named a leader in five quadrants, while Atos, Capgemini, DXC Technology and SAP were named leaders in three. Accenture, Alexander Thamm, Bosch, Qlik, Tableau and *um, an Orange Business Services company, were named leaders in two. Datapine, Deloitte, Device Insight, Empolis, eoda, FORCAM, Infosys, iTAC Software, Microsoft, Nemetris, PTC, SAS, Siemens, Splunk and TIBCO all were named leaders in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from Device Insight, named a leader in Industrial Analytics & Automation Platforms, and from *um, an Orange Business Services company, named a leader in Data Science and Data Engineering Services.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ – Data Analytics Services & Solutions Report for Germany is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this website.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-flood-of-data-leads-german-companies-to-seek-scalable-data-processing-solutions-300917784.html

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.