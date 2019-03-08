Log in
Information Services : U.K. Enterprises See Digital Transformation as Key to Becoming More Competitive and Agile

03/08/2019 | 05:16am EST

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds U.K. businesses looking for a range of services from digital transformation vendors

LONDON, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the U.K. are demanding a wide range of services from their digital transformation vendors as they look for ways to become more competitive and keep pace with a rapidly changing business environment, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The ISG Provider Lens Digital Business Transformation Report for the U.K. finds U.K. enterprises looking to digital transformation vendors for support on customer journey mapping, lean product management, agile software development and DevOps practices. They also want vendors to help them build software-defined data centers and networks.

In the end, U.K. enterprises want digital transformation vendors that will help them become more agile and responsive, said Barry Matthews, partner and head of ISG United Kingdom. 'Enterprise agility goes far beyond software development and also encompasses the way organizations adjust their operating models in environments where competition and customer requirements are constantly changing,' he said.

An additional digital transformation focus for U.K. businesses is social media. In the past, it's been commonly said a business didn't exist if it couldn't be found on a Google search, but today, that's changed to include social media. Businesses, however, cannot buy social media marketing; 'it needs to be earned through interaction, volume of mentions and relevance,' Matthews said.

U.K. enterprises also want to use container technologies; to offer billing through multiple channels, including mobile wallets and cryptocurrencies; to leverage blockchain for smart contracts and transactions, and to give product-specific support that is largely personalized and based on conversational user interfaces, the report said.

The ISG Provider Lens Digital Business Transformation Report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 45 providers across seven quadrants: Enabling the Customer Journey, Digital Enterprise Operations, Digital Transformational Platforms (PaaS), Digital Transformational Services (XaaS), Digital Product Creation and Customization, Digital Continuous Delivery and Blockchain as a Service.

The report names HCL, IBM (IBM iX) and Tech Mahindra as leaders in all seven quadrants, with Cognizant a leader in six, DXC Technology in five and Wipro in three. Other leaders and Rising Stars named in the report include Accenture, Avanade, BT, LTI, Mphasis, NTT DATA and UST Global.

A customized version of the report is available from UST Global.

All ISG Provider Lens reports are available for immediate download to ISG Insights™ subscribers. The ISG Provider Lens Digital Business Transformation Report for the U.K. also is available for immediate, one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research
The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG
ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/454165/ISG_Logo.jpg

Disclaimer

ISG - Information Services Group Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 10:14:11 UTC
