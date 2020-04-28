Network Resiliency the Focus of Next ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategies for reducing networking costs now, and building post-pandemic network resiliency, will be the focus of the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar this Thursday, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The live, hour-long session, “Building Network Resiliency and Driving Out Costs,” at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, April 30, will outline key strategies to rapidly reduce network costs while enabling remote work productivity over the short-, medium- and long-term.

ISG Partners Bill Huber, Dave Muller and Dieter Thompson will discuss how enterprises can plan for improved network coverage and resiliency, quickly set up virtual contact centers-as-a-service, build the next generation of networks and drive digital transformation.

“In the new, COVID-19 world, every enterprise must simultaneously support a suddenly remote workforce and plan to rebound when the quarantines are over,” said Dieter Thompson. “Many businesses may choose to shrink their physical footprints going forward, and will need to ensure ongoing network bandwidth, reliability and security. Now is the time for enterprises to design their future state.”

Business continuity strategies for remote work in the short- and medium-term must consider geographic diversity of staff, even within the same city, to prevent total outage of business service support, Thompson said, and corporate policies should enforce minimum network service requirements, power backup and redundant internet provisions in case of service outages.

“When employees are accessing data from less-secure home networks, companies must address information security procedures and ensure proper encryption, end-point security and VPN usage,” Muller said. “This has been a massive overnight transformation for many enterprises, and they are doing everything they can to support their workforce, from providing hot spots and laptops, to setting up remote access and reconfiguring equipment to meet corporate security standards. Capturing the right information and learnings now will be the springboard to a robust recovery.”

To register for the April 30 ISG Smartalks webinar, visit the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com