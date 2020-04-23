U.S. Enterprises Seek Service Providers to Keep Up to Date with Salesforce

STAMFORD, Conn., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. enterprises are looking for service providers to help them keep up with frequent updates of Salesforce products, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Report for the U.S. finds many U.S. enterprises seeking service providers to assist them with implementation and integration of Salesforce applications because they don’t have sufficient in-house expertise or capacity.

The complexity of adding or updating Salesforce products tends to increase with the size of the enterprise customer, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “More complexity is added when global system design and rollout are required,” he said. “In most cases, large U.S. enterprise customers prefer Salesforce-related providers with strong integration capabilities on a global scale.”

In many cases, U.S. enterprises need to consolidate multiple isolated Salesforce instances that have been growing over the years, often driven by businesses themselves without the involvement of their IT divisions, the report says.

The report also suggests providers offering Salesforce-related services also need to offer capabilities for other common software packages. Instead of the pure agile approaches used in most early Salesforce projects, many enterprise customers now prefer implementations that are a combination of agile elements during the implementation stage and more phase-oriented elements for strategy, design and rollout. This is often called a hybrid agile approach.

A pure agile approach is still suitable for small and mid-size companies with a limited global presence and in cases where an implementation is needed for subsidiaries of a global company that have a limited scope, the report adds. In these cases, mid-size service providers that focus on Salesforce only and on agile implementations—often called boutique providers—have a large share of the market.

The report also sees a trend toward ongoing consolidation in the Salesforce service provider market. In recent years, large system integrators in the U.S. have been acquiring boutique providers. Many system integrators have been buying smaller providers to expand their own workforces in response to an increasing demand for a myriad of services.

For all providers, a strong network of partnerships with independent software vendors (ISVs) within the Salesforce ecosystem is important, the report says. Many providers are seeing a growing demand for industry-specific requirements or support for specific functions that go beyond the standard scope of Salesforce products. Partnerships with ISVs can help providers cover these additional customer requirements.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across four quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Implementation Services for Core Clouds, Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud and Managed Application Services.

The report names Magnet360 as a leader in three quadrants and Accenture, Acumen Solutions, Appirio, Bluewolf, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, NTT DATA, Slalom and TCS all as leaders in two. DEG, Deloitte, HCL, Persistent Systems, PwC and Traction on Demand are named leaders in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from 7Summits, Infosys and Persistent Systems.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Report for the U.S. is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

