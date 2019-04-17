Information Services 'l Dentsu : ISID Acquires Indonesian IT Company with Aim of Expanding Business Targeting Local Financial Institutions

Information Services International-Dentsu, Ltd. (TOKYO: 4812) (“ISID”
Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Ryoichi Nawa)
announced today that through its subsidiary PT. ISID INDONESIA (Head
Office: Jakarta, Indonesia; President Director: Takuya Ono; hereinafter,
“ISID INDONESIA”), it has acquired a 75% equity stake in PT. Ebiz Cipta
Solusi (Head Office: Jakarta, Indonesia; President Director: Dedy
Effendi Lingga; hereinafter “Ebiz”), which is engaged in the IT business
in Indonesia. With this acquisition, Ebiz is now a subsidiary of ISID.
Ebiz is an IT company engaged in sales of self-developed and third
party’s software solutions as well as the provision of technical support
services. Ebiz’s proprietarily developed reporting solution “Maleo
Series” for financial authorities has a commanding market share and is
used by more than 20 major Indonesian leasing and finance companies,
including those ranked as the top 10. Recently in Indonesia, enhanced
supervision by the Financial Services Authority of Indonesia has
increased the need for reporting solutions for all
Indonesian financial-related corporations (leasing and finance
companies, banks, securities companies, insurance providers), thus
significant growth is expected in the businesses of Ebiz in the future.
ISID INDONESIA is engaged in the systems integration business, mainly
for Japanese corporations operating in Indonesia. And, it has seen, over
the past several years in particular, increasing market demands for
“Lamp”, comprehensive core system for leasing and financing business
developed and deploying by ISID Group in China and the ASEAN region.
ISID INDONESIA has implemented Lamp for numerous customers in Indonesia,
including those leading 4 Japanese leasing and financing companies doing
business in the country. With this acquisition, ISID Group will add to
its solution lineup Ebiz’s reporting solution for financial authorities
required by existing and potential Lamp customers. Additionally, ISID
Group intends to expand its financial solutions business in Indonesia by
accelerating sales of Lamp and a variety of other solutions leveraging
Ebiz local customer base.
The impact of this transaction on ISID's consolidated financial results
for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019 is expected to be minimal.
|
|
Ebiz Company Overview
|
|
Company name
|
|
PT. Ebiz Cipta Solusi
|
Representative
|
|
Dedy Effendi Lingga, President Director
|
Location
|
|
Jakarta, Indonesia
|
Website
|
|
http://www.ebizcipta.com/
|
Year of establishment
|
|
2001
|
Shareholder composition
|
|
ISID INDONESIA 75% after acquisition has completed
|
Number of employees
|
|
110
|
Line of Business
|
|
Provider of system integration services (IT consulting, system
development, product sales and maintenance, etc.) for enterprises
|
(Reference)
About “Maleo Series”
Maleo is a reporting solution for the Indonesian Financial Services
Authority developed by Ebiz. This series includes the “SLIK” credit
information reporting package and the “SIPP” reporting solution for
financial authorities. Since its launch in 2017, Maleo has been
introduced at over 20 Indonesian financial institutions.
About “Lamp”
“Lamp” stands for the “Leasing & Finance Advanced Management Portal” and
is a core system for leasing and finance operations developed by ISID’s
Chinese subsidiary, ISI-Dentsu Shanghai Co., Ltd.
This system
includes basic functions supporting customer management, contract
management, billing, collection and payment management, and is also
equipped with a variety of other functions, such as multilingual
support, multiple currency transaction support and the processing of
installment payment refunds due to interest and exchange rate
fluctuations. The system is also compatible for use in conjunction with
banking, CMS, accounting and other systems. Since its launch in 2010,
Lamp has been adopted at over 255 locations by 31 companies in 8
countries, mainly Japanese corporations operating in China and the ASEAN
region. (As of March 2019) http://www.isid.com.cn/lamp/en/
Note: Company and product names in this release are the trademark or
registered trademark of each company respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416006085/en/