India's tech hub, other towns back in lockdown as coronavirus infections surge

BENGALURU/MUMBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - India's high-tech hub
of Bengaluru will go back into a coronavirus lockdown for a week
on Tuesday after a surge of infections, threatening to derail
government efforts to revive a stuttering economy.
Places of worship, public transport, government offices and
most shops will shut down again from the evening, and people
will be confined to their homes, only allowed out for essential
needs.
Schools, colleges and restaurants will stay shut,
authorities said.
Bengaluru, home to some of the world's biggest IT companies,
such as Infosys, had only about 1,000 novel
coronavirus cases in mid-June and was seen to have done better
than other parts of the India in terms of testing and contact
tracing.
But the number has grown to nearly 20,000 as of Monday,
which health experts blamed on the lifting of restrictions in
June, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, worried
about the economy, ended a nationwide lockdown that had thrown
millions out of work.
Bengaluru began seeing a surge in infections from late June
as both testing and people's movements picked up, Hephsiba
Korlapati, a senior official in the city's COVID-19 response
team, told Reuters.
In all, India has 906,752 cases of the novel coronavirus
with 28,498 new infections reported on Tuesday, according to
data from the federal health ministry, the third highest total
in the world behind Brazil and the United States.
While cases in the main cities of Mumbai and Delhi account
for most of the tally, infections are picking up in smaller
cities, forcing authorities to re-impose curbs.
The western city of Pune, which is also an industrial and
tech hub, began a 10-day shutdown on Monday while cities as far
flung as Shillong in the remote northeast to Srinagar, the main
city of Kashmir in the north, imposed new curbs on movements to
contain the virus.
The curbs raised questions about prospects for India's
growth, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, Nomura,
said in a note.
"We also find growing evidence that after the initial
normalisation in activity, mobility trends have started to
plateau and fall lately," Nomura said.
"This implies that growth could remain below pre-pandemic
peaks for a prolonged period of time," they said.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Sachin Ravikumar; Additional
reporting by Rajendra Jadhav
Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Robert Birsel)