Infosys : Down Over 14%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since April 2013 -- Data Talk

Infosys Limited Sponsored ADR (INFY) is currently at $9.04, down $1.53 or 14.43%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 29, 2018, when it closed at $8.97

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since April 12, 2013, when it fell 20.68%

-- Earlier Monday, MarketWatch reported that Infosys said it has received anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging unethical practices. "These have been placed before the Audit Committee as per the Company's practice and will be dealt with in accordance with the Company's whistleblower policy which can be found at" https://www.infosys.com/investors/corporate-governance/Documents/whistleblower-policy.pdf, the company said in a statement.

-- The statement came after a report in India's The Economic Times that an anonymous group had sent letters to the company's board and to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleging the company was using unethical means to boost short-term earnings

-- Currently down six of the past seven days

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 15.23% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Sept. 11, 2019, when it fell for four straight trading days

-- Worst four day stretch since the four days ending April 17, 2013, when it fell 22.91%

-- Down 20.45% month-to-date

-- Down 4.99% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2016, when it fell 11.46%

-- Down 25.06% from its all-time closing high of $12.07 on Sept. 5, 2019

-- Traded as low as $8.93; lowest intraday level since Oct. 29, 2018, when it hit $8.88

-- Down 15.52% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 12, 2013, when it fell as much as 21.11%

All data as of 11:24:25 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet