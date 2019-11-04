Log in
INFOSYS LIMITED

(INFY)
Infosys : No Prima Facie Evidence on Anonymous Whistleblower Complaints

11/04/2019 | 04:13am EST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Infosys Ltd. (500209.BY) said there was "no prima facie evidence" to corroborate anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices at the company.

"There is no supporting evidence that has been received by the company along with these anonymous complaints to substantiate the allegations," the outsourcing firm said Monday in a response to a query by the Indian stock exchange.

The anonymous complaints are still under investigation, it added, but didn't elaborate on the complaints.

Last month, Infosys said a member of the company's board received two anonymous complaints that had been placed before its audit committee and non-executive board members.

Among the complaints are allegations related to the chief executive's travel to Mumbai and the U.S., the statement said. Infosys was also recently made aware of a letter sent to the Office of the Whistleblower at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Besides the independent probe by law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., independent internal auditors Ernst & Young has been given a mandate to review certain processes on the basis of the allegations.

The shares, which opened 1.4% lower on the Bombay Stock Exchange, are currently up 3.2% at 710 Indian rupees ($10.07) in the afternoon session.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

