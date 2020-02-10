Infosys : Signs Agreement to Acquire Consulting Firm Simplus

Log in
02/10/2020 | 10:47pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

Infosys Ltd. (500209.BY) has signed a definitive agreement to buy Simplus, a company that advises on cloud consulting, data integration and training services.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Simplus has offices across the U.S., Sydney, Melbourne and London, as well as a large delivery center in Manila, Infosys said.

The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, Infosys said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
