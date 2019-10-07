Log in
Infosys : to Announce Second Quarter Results on October 11, 2019

0
10/07/2019 | 02:47am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Infosys to Announce Second Quarter Results on October 11, 2019

Bengaluru, India - October 7, 2019: Infosys(NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will announce results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Friday, October 11, 2019 around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) (6:15 a.m. US ET; 3:15 a.m. PST; 11:15 a.m. London time; 6:15 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time). The results will also be available on www.infosys.com.

Common press conference (4:15 p.m. IST; 6:45 a.m. ET)

Following the release, the leadership team will be part of a common press conference at 4:15 p.m. IST. The participating executives will address questions from the media during this interaction which will be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 7:00 p.m. IST on October 11, 2019 (after 9:30 a.m. US ET on October 11, 2019). In addition, a transcript of the conference will be available at www.infosys.com.

Earnings call

(5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. IST; 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. ET)

The company will conduct a single 60-minute conference call at 5:30 p.m. IST (8:00 a.m. US ET; 5:00 a.m. PST; 1:00 p.m. London time; 8:00 p.m. Singapore/Hong Kong time) on October 11, 2019 (open to investors/analysts in all regions), where the senior management will discuss the company's performance and answer questions from participants. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers provided below 10 - 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the call. During this time, the operator will provide instructions on how to ask questions. As participation in the call is limited, early registration is encouraged.

This event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, following which it will be archived at www.infosys.com. The archive will be available after 8:00 p.m. IST on October 11, 2019 (after 10:30 a.m. US ET on October 11, 2019). In addition, a transcript of the conference call will be available at www.infosys.com.

Summary of events

Event

Date and Time

Web-site/ Region

Telephone No.

Earnings release

3:45 p.m. IST

www.infosys.com

over the wire

6:15 a.m. ET

services

October 11, 2019

Event

Date and Time

Web-site/ Region

Telephone No.

Live Webcast of

4:15 p.m. IST

www.infosys.com

common press

6:45 a.m. ET

conference

October 11, 2019

Earnings

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. IST

Toll, Mumbai:

conference call

8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. ET

+91 22 6280 1168

(open for questions

India

+91 22 7115 8069

October 11, 2019

from investors /

Toll, Bangalore:

analysts in all

Questions during the call

+91 7045671221

regions)

can be addressed to

Toll-free:

sandeep_mahindroo@infosys.

US

1 866 746 2133

com

Toll Number:

+1 323 386 8721

Toll-free:

Singapore

800 101 2045

Toll-number:

+65 3157 5746

Toll-free:

Hong Kong

800 964 448

Toll Number:

+852 3018 6877

Toll Free:

Japan

0053 116 1110

Toll Number:

+81 3 4589 9421

Toll Free:

UK

0 808 101 1573

Toll Number:

+44 203 478 5524

Germany

Toll-free:

00 8001 424 3444

Canada

Toll- free:

011 8001 424 3444

France

Toll-free:

0 800 914 745

Replay of

Till October 18, 2019

www.infosys.com

Toll-free, USA:

conference call

1 833 289 8317

International toll:

+ 1 347 974 7488

Toll, Mumbai/India:

+91 22 7194 5757

+91 22 6663 5757

Playback code: 4637#

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.comto see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Contact

Sandeep Mahindroo

Investor Relations

+91 80 3980 1018

Sandeep_Mahindroo@infosys.com

Sarah Vanita Gideon

Chiku Somaiya

Media Relations

+91 80 4156 3998

+1 71367 06752

Sarah_Gideon@infosys.com

Chiku.Somaiya@infosys.com

Disclaimer

Infosys Limited published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
